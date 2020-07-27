COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
This file photo shows a branch of BDO Unibank, Inc.
Philstar.com/Irish Lising, file
BDO shares plunge after profits slide over 70% in first half
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 7:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Profits of BDO Unibank Inc. fell by more than 70% in the first half, sending its shares into a tailspin on Monday as the Sy-led lender moves to counter potential build-up of default loans from borrowers who were hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, BDO said its net income in the first six months stood at P4.2 billion, plummeting 78.7% year-on-year from P20.1 billion.

BDO, the largest bank in the country in total asset terms, attributed the decline to P22.4 billion in loan loss provisions it booked during the period as it scrambles to shield its balance sheet from a likely increase in unpaid loans.

Shares in BDO shed 3.28% to close at P90 each on the stock exchange following the release of bad financial results.

"The provisions are anticipatory in nature, and meant to safeguard the balance sheet," BDO said. 

"By recognizing the provisions upfront, the Bank can now focus on growing its business as restrictions are gradually relaxed," it added.

As of June, the beginning of more relaxed community quarantine in Luzon, operations of all BDO branches have been "fully restored".

Apart from BDO, other local lenders have also announced boosting buffer funds to cover for non-performing loans (NPL), or unsettled credit 30 days past due. Indeed, soured loans held by BDO jumped 1.95% in the first half, all while resources to cover potential losses stood at 139.4% of the amount of these credits.

Despite disruptions caused by the pandemic, BDO said its core business still "held up well" on the back of 17-percent annual growth in pre-provision operating income in the first half.

Customer loans likewise surged 11% year-on-year to P2.3 trillion in the same period while total deposits climbed 9% annually to P2.6 trillion. Non-interest income went up 17% to P24.8 billion.

Operating expenses dipped 1% to P56 billion despite additional costs and operational adjustments to adapt to a post-pandemic economy, BDO reported.

"Going forward, BDO believes that its solid balance sheet, sustained business growth and dedicated team effort will allow the bank to wetaher the COVID-19 crisis and sustain its long-term performance post-pandemic," the bank said.

BDO UNIBANK INC. NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
