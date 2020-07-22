Budget surplus posted in June despite rising pandemic costs

MANILA, Philippines — Government spending lagged behind a one-time surge in revenues in June, prompting a budget surplus and a temporary reprieve from widening deficits induced by rising pandemic costs even as the economy gradually reopened.

The surplus, which indicates revenue collections exceeded spending, amounted to P1.8 billion last month, a reversal of last year’s P41.8 billion deficit, the Bureau of the Treasury reported on Wednesday.

While in typical times a surplus would have been welcomed, analysts raised fears the latest fiscal performance, while likely to be a blip, reflected the lack of budget firepower to counter the prevailing economic impact of the pandemic and the tight lockdowns enforced for three months to get the virus spread under control.

Indeed, the excess revenues last month helped trimmed the running deficit to P560.4 billion as of the first half, an amount that, considering the rising public needs amid the pandemic, fell remarkably below the upwardly revised P751.1-billion cap for the six-month period.

Economists were not happy. “Ideally, we should see deficit spending as government doubles down on stimulus efforts to salvage whatever waning economic momentum we have left, even in the face of weaker revenue collection,” said Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila.

“But June spending was a drop off on a monthly basis as additional spending plans are still under deliberation in Congress and the Senate,” he said.

One time

Treasury data showed revenues rose nearly twice as much as disbursements in June. For revenues, this was a good thing, and primarily a result of the income tax payments supposedly made last April, but due to the lockdowns, were delayed by the government for two months.

In particular, figures showed revenues rose 50.1% year-on-year, while spending notched a 26.7% uptick in an annual basis last month. For Robert Dan Roces, chief economist at Security Bank Corp., the fiscal prudence practiced by the Duterte administration in dealing with the pandemic may not be ideal.

“The funding response ideally should be larger but I think there is also the need to manage fiscal dominance and complement the accommodative monetary policy environment set by the central bank,” Roces said in an online exchange.

Mapa said the surplus would be temporary as revenues are likely to weaken with lackluster economic activity despite lockdowns already lifted. Even with the June uptick, revenues remained down 6.1% year-on-year in the first six months, although collections were already 0.12% beyond the January-June target.

Similar with Roces, Mapa said while revenues tanking in coming months mean a further fiscal strain that can see the deficit inch closer to the government’s record P1.8-trillion annual limit this year. But he added this should be the least of the government’s concern for now.

‘More pressing threat’

For Mapa, “the more pressing threat” it the economic recession, which likely already occurred as of June after a 0.2% slump in the first three months. A front-loading of “much-needed expenditure” could salvage the economy, Mapa said, only that as of the moment, the Duterte administration remained hesitant on spending more for fears it would damage its hard-earned investment-grade rating.

This showed in government data. While spending was up 26.7% year-on-year as of June, disbursements were 8.6% off the program which was already increased to take into account an expected surge in coronavirus outlays.

Broken down further, the so-called “productive spending” of agencies rose faster by 29.5% annually, albeit still 8.5% below target. Debt interest payments inched up 4.2% year-on-year, but were 9.5% below program.

“We have seen how ratings agencies have allowed more flexibility in their assessment of our fiscal balance sheets and a temporary breach to fund an aggressive recovery plan will not likely prod the likes of Moody’s, Fitch and S&P to downgrade…,” Mapa explained, pertaining to the three major debt watchers.

Roces, meanwhile, was optimistic. “The surplus could be temporary as state spending ramped up in the coming months where it is expected that the government will begin rolling out its pandemic response measures,” he said.