Lightning strikes again

It was a terribly emotional week that made me experience another lightning strike on ABS-CBN. I can feel the sense of loss and the dreadful confusion that my colleagues in the network now feel.

Back in 1972, I went home that Friday night after a long day at the newsroom, not realizing that was my last day of work. Shortly after I left the broadcast center, soldiers came in and took over the facilities.

The next morning, my sister woke me up asking me why there were no more radio and television broadcasts. Ay naku, I said, it has happened.

Kit Tatad came on the air a few hours after, reading the text of Proclamation 1081 declaring martial law. The only station on the air was Channel 9, at that time known as Kanlaon Broadcasting, owned by the Marcos crony, Roberto Benedicto.

Government propaganda took over television. The only decently entertaining program on Channel 9 was an animated cartoon entitled the Wacky Races.

The villain was this character named Dick Dastardly who races with his snickering dog, Muttley. Their sinister racing car, known as the Mean Machine, has an abundance of concealed weapons.

Dastardly’s usual race strategy revolves around using the Mean Machine to get ahead of the other racers, and then setting a trap to stop them and maintain the lead, but most of his plans backfire, causing him to fall back into last place.

The cartoon was running almost nonstop. We, the people, ended up hoping that like Dastardly, Marcos will outsmart himself and eventually fail from his evil schemes.

The brainwashing continued with the Bagong Lipunan anthem drilled into our subconscious. We soon realized that this nightmare was not going to end soon.

As it dawned on me that my promising broadcast journalism career was over at age 22, I went into a severe depression that lasted for almost a year. Afterall, I just got back from a journalism fellowship program in the US. I kept on thinking that if I tarried, I would have been abroad during that horrible time in our history.

After I was done being depressed, there was the question of what to do for a career. Journalism was out of the question because that became life threatening under martial law.

I went through a series of interviews with advertising agencies and some companies that needed-corporate communication people. None sounded interesting, but I had to resign myself to the reality I was in.

I decided to bide my time and complete my bachelor’s degree which I neglected while working at ABS-CBN. Lucky for me, I was not married at that time and was still living with my parents.

What really pains me now is seeing the people in the ABS-CBN newsroom going through what I went through 42 years ago… shocked by the overnight loss of not just a job, but also a career. Many of them are just starting a family, others have children about to go to college, many others are supporting extended families.

It will not be easy for them to get jobs. It isn’t just because jobs are difficult to get in this pandemic age, but most of them are in specialized and technical jobs. Their skills are not normally in high demand in other industries.

If Duterte and his minions really had a grudge to settle with the Lopezes, they should have charged them in court for all the violations some congressmen claim they committed. But spare the workers.

Every government agency they summoned, BIR, SEC, Immigration, PEZA, DOJ, DOLE, NTC all cleared ABS-CBN. But as one congressman said, they didn’t hear what they wanted to hear from the agencies, so they rejected their testimonies, they rejected the truth. Rule of law gone… rule of whimsical men instead?

As for the congressman who urged the Lopezes to sell ABS-CBN to preserve the jobs of the workers, he just sounded like a gangster betraying the Duterte administration’s real intention… deliver the network for the second time in its history to an administration crony. It won’t work.

They have to understand the Kapamilya culture. It is a corporate culture like no other. Call them oligarchs, but the Lopezes are always able to get very strong loyalty from people who work in their businesses. Kapamilya is no idle label, slogan or gimmick. It is truly felt.

That’s why it is not unusual to have people working there for 20 years or more. Many have spent more hours at ABS-CBN working than at home. I know I did. It was easy to lose a sense of time in our second home with our kapamilyas.

Right now, there is a lot of anguish and a lot of anger as everyone digests the personal implications of what 70 congressmen did to them, their families and their careers. The trauma of the past week will be long etched in their consciousness.

They are taking it personally, as Raul de Asis, president of the ABS-CBN Supervisory Employees Union puts it: “Sa totoo lang po, personal, aaminin ko sa lahat na talagang ibinoto ko ang Pangulong Duterte. Ung mga kasamahan natin sa probinsya, sa RNG, ibinoto din siya… Sobrang masakit po. Siguro, ang buong mamamayan, magising sa katotohanan, maging mapagmatyag na talagang, ‘wag na tayong magpalinlang kaninuman.”

Politicians have angered not just 11,000 people, but also thousands and millions more, including fans who consider themselves Kapamilya nationwide.

Oscar Lopez loves the symbolism of the phoenix, the mythical bird that gets burned and reborn stronger every time. That’s the story of their family, of ABS-CBN. That’s the title of a two-volume history of the Lopez family saga.

They have been burned and left for dead once more. But I am sure there have been a lot of lessons learned that will make a reborn ABS-CBN an even more formidable force in the future.

Technology will also make ABS-CBN less susceptible to the unreasonable demands of our politicians. It should happen sooner than anyone thinks.

