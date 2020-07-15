COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Philippine economy
PEZA is among the ecozones where the government offers tax and non-tax breaks to attract locators and provide jobs to people.
File
PEZA eyes 10 new ecozones to lure investors amid pandemic
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2020 - 6:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ten new economic zones were approved for establishment by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) in a bid to lure in investors believed to be key to the country’s economic revival from the pandemic.

Of the 10 new ecozones, one each will be constructed at the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Western Visayas and Davao Region, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The biggest chunks of new ecozones, however, will be located in the Calabarzon and Central Luzon regions which will get four and two new ecozones, respectively. PEZA Director-General Charito Plaza said new PEZA zones would need President Rodrigo Duterte’s final approval before proceeding.

“The approval of new projects and investments is the agency’s positive action to continuously support the Philippine economy in our endeavor to maintain our competitiveness for investments despite the impact of COVID-19,” Plaza was quoted as saying in the statement.

Ecozones are areas where the government offers tax holidays and other fiscal perks to investors to relocate in the country. But while the intention to attract more investments are good, Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at UnionBank of the Philippines, believes more ecozones would do little to capture more foreign investment at this time.

“The investment climate at this time is very, very challenging. I just want to think that this is preparation for better times,” Asuncion said in an online exchange. As of May, PEZA investments were down 31.6% year-on-year to P29.54 billion.

“And if these are located outside of the usual economic centers, this move supports some sort of economic development decentralization that this government has stressed in the past…,” he added.

Indeed, Duterte last year issued Administrative Order No. 18 that imposed a moratorium on ecozone building in Metro Manila, where the bulk of them already operates. The order garnered cool reception from some industries like business process outsourcing which benefits highly from incentives offered in ecozones, but would want to attract the skilled workforce the capital region has to offer. 

40 more projects

The ecoones form part of the P22.5 billion worth of investments approved last Friday by the PEZA Board, an interagency panel composed of representatives from the finance, labor, trade, agriculture and energy departments among others. 

The projects, once completed, is expected to generate 8,917 jobs.

Apart from them, 40 new projects in existing ecozones were likewise approved last Friday by the PEZA Board, an interagency panel composed of representatives from the finance, labor, trade, agriculture and energy departments among others. 

Broken down, 16 projects will be undertaken by exporters, while 15 new investments will come from the IT sector. Seven facilities enterprise will also be built, while two logistics programs will likewise be constructed.

By nationality, the bulk of investors at 55.6% are foreign nationals from the US, Australia, China, Japan and Singapore, among others. The balance of 44.2% are Filipinos, PEZA said.

By location, 22 of the projects will be built in Calabarzon, while seven will be located in existing ecozones in Metro Manila. The rest are shared by Ilocos, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Davao and Central Luzon regions, as well as CAR.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PEZA PHILIPPINE ECONOMIC ZONE AUTHORITY
