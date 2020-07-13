COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
“Revenue collection targets for 2020 were adjusted to take into account the impact of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) outbreak on economic activity,” the agency explained.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
BIR's excise revenues still down, but surpass tempered targets in H1
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2020 - 4:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Excise taxes collected by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) breached the government's downwardly adjusted goal in the first half of 2020, albeit lower compared to the same period last year in another sign of coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact.

A total of P128.59 billion in excise levies were raised from January to June by BIR from its large taxpayers, exceeding the six-month target of P113.64 billion by 13.2%, finance department data released on Monday showed.

Compared with last year’s take however, excise revenues collected by BIR in the first semester plummeted by 24.2% year-on-year from P169.71 billion. 

While the Bureau of Customs also collects excise taxes from oil imports for example, BIR accounts for the bulk of this type of revenues generated mainly from vices such as cigarettes, alcohol and liquor and even sugary drinks. The collections reported cover only those generated from BIR’s biggest taxpayers, and may not include those from small firms.

BIR, in total, accounts for more than 80% of state tax collections every year. 

Broken down, tobacco excise levies led the gainers with a six-month haul of P61.47 billion, exceeding the BIR’s target of P43.6 billion by 41%. Alcohol products followed, which breached its target by 31.07% to P27.46 billion. 

In June alone, excise collections on cigarettes and alcohol likewise surpassed lowered collection goals set by BIR for the month. “Revenue collection targets for 2020 were adjusted to take into account the impact of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) outbreak on economic activity,” the agency explained.

Lackluster economic activity tempered consumption activities, including those of cigarettes and liquor. During the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) regime in Luzon and other areas from March to June, a liquor ban was also enforced, tempering alcohol purchases which in turn, lower the tax take.

Last week, the finance department also announced the possibility of a ban on cigarettes sales online where smokers are believed able to skirt age requirements in buying tobacco. While manufacturers say they strictly enforce age limits of 18 years and old and above for purchases, the plan is another step on the government's long-standing battle against smoking to promote public health.

Apart from tobacco and liquor, excise taxes are likewise raised from mineral sales, which went up 8.2% year-on-year to P2.12 billion in the first half. It was unclear whether the six-month collections surpassed the goal set by the government.

The Duterte administration also raised P985 million from vehicle excise levies, P129 million for non-essentials and P1 million for cosmetic procedures, figures showed, albeit with no comparative data available. 

On the flip side, excise tax collections from petroleum products from January to June fell 30% year-on-year and likewise fell below the BIR’s P19.99-billion target. The finance department said revenues suffered from weak fuel demand while public transport was shut during ECQ in Luzon from March 17 to June 1. 

In June, excise taxes on petroleum missed the target for the month by 51% to P2.1 billion as public transport remain limited despite the reopening of the economy.

With businesses shuttered and consumers stuck at home, the lack of economic activity has forced the economic managers to lower significantly their revenue projections, now set to contract 16.7% year-on-year to a cumulative P2.61 trillion. A large chunk of that amount will come from BIR.

From January to May, latest Treasury data showed BIR collected P673.7 billion, down 25.8% year-on-year. BIR collections for June will be reported together with the rest of the government’s budget performance for last month set to be released this month.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Stimulating the economy
By Boo Chanco | July 13, 2020 - 12:00am
It just took two months to drive our economy to the ground and empty our national treasury, and the Chinese Wuhan virus isn’t done with us yet.
Business
fbfb
Breaking 50 leads to stronger peso
By Wilson Sy | July 13, 2020 - 12:00am
People are perplexed why the Philippine peso is the strongest currency in Asia year-to-date while COVID-19 cases are still rising, OFWs are returning, and foreign selling continues at the PSE.
Business
fbfb
Mourn for ABS-CBN
By Iris Gonzales | July 13, 2020 - 12:00am
It was a charade from the start, with an ending lawmakers had already cast in stone before the hearings even opened.
Business
fbfb
Things that do not matter
By Francis J. Kong | July 12, 2020 - 12:00am
A Swiss man, looking for directions, pulls up at a bus stop where two Americans are waiting.
Business
fbfb
AC Energy reassessing diesel power plant investment
By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
AC Energy Inc. will assess its investments in diesel power plants as it submitted a comprehensive plan to the government to...
Business
fbfb
Latest
7 hours ago
ABS-CBN shares halted from trading pending information on business plan
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
The local bourse wants the Lopez-led network to provide its investors information on how to proceed with its business, without...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
Tighter enforcement sought for financial fraud cases
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
The government should tighten its enforcement measures and strengthen its legal backbone to prevent more cases of fraud in...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
Index may drop further
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Share prices may decline further beyond the 6,000 level this week, according to Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) chief...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
BSP reviews anti-money laundering compliance of banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is conducting an assessment of the exposure of domestic banks and other stakeholders of the...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
More corn farms infected with fall armyworm
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The local corn industry continues to suffer from the infestation of the fall armyworm as it marches its way to more provinces...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with