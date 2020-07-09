COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Peso appreciates further
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - July 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The peso gained seven centavos to close at a strongest level in more than three years amid the rising foreign borrowings by the national government and private sector to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local currency closed at 49.47 yesterday from Tuesday’s close 49.54 to $1. This was the strongest level for the peso since closing at 49.40 to $1 in June 5, 2017.

It reached an intraday low of 49.63 before appreciating to hit an intraday high of 49.46 to $1. Volume was thinner at $760.73 million from $1.09 billion last Tuesday.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said during the online Pre-SONA forum the peso has remained stable supported by the country’s strong external payments position.

“While most regional currencies have depreciated against the dollar, the peso has appreciated,” Diokno said.

Diokno added the country’s balance of payments (BOP) recorded a surplus of $4 billion from January to May, while the gross international reserves (GIR) stood at an all-time high of $93.3 billion in end May.

“Another source of strength for the economy is our robust external payments position, which provides adequate buffers against global risks and shocks,” Diokno said.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said the strength of the local currency could be traced to the ample supply of the greenback amid rising government and corporate foreign borrowings.

“The peso was stronger recently after a series of foreign borrowings or foreign bond issuance by some large Philippine companies,” Ricafort said.

Ricafort added the dollar proceeds would further boost the country’s GIR as well as BOP surplus.

“Markets anticipating for the latest trade balance data on July 10, as well as the latest GIR and overseas Filipino workers remittances data in the coming days as a source of new leads for the peso,” Ricafort said.

Ricafort said the country’s trade deficit is expected to narrow further amid the slump in global trade amid the pandemic, as well as the continued rise in the GIR to record levels.

The economist also cited the slight decline in global oil prices amid concerns that the spike in new COVID-19 cases in the US.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Linked' to Duterte, ABS-CBN franchise woes hurt investor sentiment — Fitch unit
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
The "politicization" of the embattled network's franchise could is hurting foreign investments.
Business
fbfb
Sitting, breathing air with COVID-19 infected person top travel worries — IATA
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Most travelers have avoided air travel and will continue doing so in the coming months as the coronavirus pandemic lingers,...
Business
fbfb
Infrastructure deals may be tweaked on a case to case basis — Dominguez
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
With the pandemic making some projects not viable anymore, the finance chief said the government is ready to sit down and...
Business
fbfb
ARISE from the virus
By Boo Chanco | July 8, 2020 - 12:00am
“We have to face the new reality. The reality today is that the virus is not going to go away and we will have to live with it for a long period of time…
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN's O Shopping to shut down this year
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 11 hours ago
The TV channel, a joint venture with a South Korean firm, has been in the red since 2018 and will start laying off employees...
Business
fbfb
Latest
NPL ratio rises to 2.43% in May
By Lawrence Agcaoili | July 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The non-performing loan ratio of Philippine banks rose for the fifth straight month to hit a five-year high of 2.43 percent in May from 2.31 percent in April, amid the sharp rise in past due as well as restructured...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Fitch Solutions sees higher investment risks in telco sector
By Richmond Mercurio | July 9, 2020 - 12:00am
London-based think tank Fitch Solutions expects higher investment risks in the country’s telecommunications industry following the recent shutdown of ABS-CBN and Sky Direct, which it said highlights the politicization...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
CLI posts 41% sales jump in H1
By Iris Gonzales | July 9, 2020 - 12:00am
Cebu Landmasters, the listed developer in Visayas and Mindanao, posted a 41 percent growth in sales in the first half of the year to P7.43 billion.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Regular testing is a must
By Joey Concepcion | July 9, 2020 - 12:00am
As we gradually open more of our economy, we can expect the level of infections to rise.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Balancing lives and livelihoods (Part 2)
By Rey Gamboa | July 9, 2020 - 12:00am
More than ever, vigilance is needed in enforcing measures essential to keeping the public health safe while allowing the continued easing of the country’s economy under new normal conditions.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with