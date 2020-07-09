COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Index manages to rise on bargain hunting
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - July 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Share prices ended in positive territory yesterday due to last-minute bargain hunting.

The main composite index gained 18.10 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 6,285.50

Likewise, the broader All Shares index slipped by 5.92 points, or 0.16 percent, to finish at 3,683.75.

Most indexes were mixed with mining and oil, industrial, property and financials finishing in negative territory.

Total value turnover reached P8.722 billion. Market breadth was negative with 106 losers and 82 gainers, while 44 issues were left unchanged.

Traders said there was last-minute bargain hunting after Tuesday’s drop.

“Last-minute bargain hunting sent the local market higher by 18.10 points or 0.28 percent at 6,285.50. Prior to the climb the PSEi was moving sideways with a downward bias brought by COVID-19 pandemic,” Philstocks Financials said.

Traders also said that lingering COVID-19 worries continue to spook investors and global fund managers.

“Coronavirus worries triggered profit taking in Wall Street overnight, sending US indices lower,” Philstocks Financials said.

Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital said “investors traded most of the session in the red before bargain hunters picked up some key index names as investors grew wary of the economic, public-health and policy response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

STOCK MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Linked' to Duterte, ABS-CBN franchise woes hurt investor sentiment — Fitch unit
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
The "politicization" of the embattled network's franchise could is hurting foreign investments.
Business
fbfb
Sitting, breathing air with COVID-19 infected person top travel worries — IATA
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Most travelers have avoided air travel and will continue doing so in the coming months as the coronavirus pandemic lingers,...
Business
fbfb
Infrastructure deals may be tweaked on a case to case basis — Dominguez
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
With the pandemic making some projects not viable anymore, the finance chief said the government is ready to sit down and...
Business
fbfb
ARISE from the virus
By Boo Chanco | July 8, 2020 - 12:00am
“We have to face the new reality. The reality today is that the virus is not going to go away and we will have to live with it for a long period of time…
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN's O Shopping to shut down this year
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 11 hours ago
The TV channel, a joint venture with a South Korean firm, has been in the red since 2018 and will start laying off employees...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
BSP, AMLC to work with international regulators on Wirecard scandal
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is open to collaborating with international agencies and regulators in the investigation on the alleged $2.1...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOF: Philippines has capacity to pay loans
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The Department of Finance has assured the public that the Philippines has the capacity to pay its loans even as it ramped...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
ABS-CBN, Korean partner to stop O-Shopping this year
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
ABS-CBN Corp. and its Korean partner will cease operations of their home television shopping joint venture after seven years...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Phoenix to issue up to P3.5 billion commercial papers
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Listed independent oil firm Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. plans to issue up to P3.5 billion in commercial papers within...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Government in talks with 2 new proponents for NAIA rehab
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The government is in talks with two new proponents who are interested to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport,...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with