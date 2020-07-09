Index manages to rise on bargain hunting

MANILA, Philippines — Share prices ended in positive territory yesterday due to last-minute bargain hunting.

The main composite index gained 18.10 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 6,285.50

Likewise, the broader All Shares index slipped by 5.92 points, or 0.16 percent, to finish at 3,683.75.

Most indexes were mixed with mining and oil, industrial, property and financials finishing in negative territory.

Total value turnover reached P8.722 billion. Market breadth was negative with 106 losers and 82 gainers, while 44 issues were left unchanged.

Traders said there was last-minute bargain hunting after Tuesday’s drop.

“Last-minute bargain hunting sent the local market higher by 18.10 points or 0.28 percent at 6,285.50. Prior to the climb the PSEi was moving sideways with a downward bias brought by COVID-19 pandemic,” Philstocks Financials said.

Traders also said that lingering COVID-19 worries continue to spook investors and global fund managers.

“Coronavirus worries triggered profit taking in Wall Street overnight, sending US indices lower,” Philstocks Financials said.

Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital said “investors traded most of the session in the red before bargain hunters picked up some key index names as investors grew wary of the economic, public-health and policy response to the coronavirus pandemic.”