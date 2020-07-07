Conversing in the new norm

Chances are you may have received quite a number of fake news while holed up in your homes during the quarantine period. You may argue that this could be an offshoot of being glued more hours to your smartphone or digital device, and rightly so.

However, a number of new studies now link the alarming rise of fake news, including conspiracy theories, to social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and more so in chat apps like Viber, WhatsApp, WeChat, and Messenger.

In fact, the widely popular WhatsApp has been traced to several notorious information manipulation incidents in the world, including the riots in India, the 5G conspiracy, Brexit, the anti-Hillary rumors, Wuhan’s role in the coronavirus spread, and many more.

The pervasive spread of such fake news has even embarrassingly encroached intellectual circles that traditionally relied only on the sharing of empirical knowledge, proof of how powerful such channels have become in twisting falsehoods to acquiring a cloak of seeming truth.

‘Ideologues’ vs official news

The fake news that has become entrenched in groups that embrace them has bred a legion of fanatics who have become transformed into armies of “ideologues” who not only aim to propagate their beliefs to a wider number of people, but even command them to physically take action.

These are no longer mercenary trolls that hack away on digital devices to push a certain idea for a fee, but rather committed individuals that embrace and commit to a certain advocacy with no monetary remuneration in mind.

Censuring and penalizing such misguided fanatics has become extremely difficult because these messaging apps come with end-to-end encryption that protect the privacy of group members and make them almost impervious to surveillance and monitoring.

Unlike Facebook and Twitter that have of late been forced to take action on certain deemed undesirable content posted on page streams of users, similar censure is unlikely possible for WhatsApp, Messenger, and Viber no matter how toxic the peddled information.

Checking the spread of such misinformation and disinformation is something that governments are now trying to counter to hopefully rise above the negative and pessimistic noise and wrestle back credibility in public debates and information dissemination.

Unless government achieves this, a slide to anarchist behavior in larger swathes of communities will be inevitable.

Video chats

For many who have become reluctant about leaving the safety of their homes to work or socialize, Zoom has become the go-to app that provides a medium for conversation. It does not fully replace dialogue between people in the flesh, but it serves the purpose under the new normal.

Security had been an issue before for groups that were not enrolled in a paid account, and therefore availing of usage under 40 minutes, but public pressure forced Zoom to provide end-to-end encryption also on those who use the app for free.

We can expect more virtual meeting apps, like the newly introduced JioMeet, to challenge Zoom in the future. India-based Jio is offering 24 hours of free use in response to the clamor of the educational system and MSMEs for longer video talk time in the age of the coronavirus.

There are also new emerging trends in the use of video chats. Family dinners, birthday celebrations, even weddings are weighing in on the rising popularity of better video chat or conferencing apps in terms of better audio and video resolution, and at lower or no cost.

The entertainment industry is likewise cashing in on video chats by allowing meet-and-greet conversations between celebrities and their fans. Even concerts and live television programs without an audience are transitioning to the online medium.

Safe social guidelines

As the economy slowly starts to reopen even while the virus continues to lurk, social gatherings in the privacy of homes are returning. It is important to maintain basic principles of health safety dictated by the new norm, and this includes keeping the number of people to a manageable size.

Indoor dining should be kept to maximum of five guests, all of who you are sure share the same healthy respect for values such as social distancing and frequent hand washing or use of sanitizers. You should also have trust in your guests’ being free of the infection.

Even up to 10 guests are allowed if dining is al fresco. Individually plated meals, either indoor or outdoor, are ideal to limit exposure of food to just a single person. Avoid clinking glasses, likewise beso-beso or hugging. Mask-wearing is optional, especially if each will keep appropriate social distance.

Have a lot of hand sanitizers and tissue boxes that guests can conveniently reach out at any time. Station visible trash bins in strategic areas of the house for guests to properly dispose of used tissue and paper napkins.

As the host of a social gathering, feel free to cancel if you suddenly feel under the weather. Similarly, verbalize to your guests that it would be not be counted against them should they flake out on an invitation if they feel sick, even slightly.

We are all responsible for our actions to keep everyone safe so we can start and continue to enjoy the newly restored social freedom that we value.

