COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
BDO
This undated file photo shows a BDO bank branch.
STAR/File
BDO raises P36 billion through fixed rate bonds sale
(Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 7:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — BDO Unibank Inc. on Friday finally raised P36 billion through the issuance of fixed rate peso-denominated bonds, proceeds from which will be used to finance loans to clients.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the Sy-led lender said the amount raised was more than seven times bigger than the original offer size of P5 billion.

The issuance was delayed from its original schedule in March due to work stoppage caused by the enhanced community quarantine enforced by President Rodrigo Duterte to control the spread of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19). 

According to the disclosure, interest charged on the bonds, gauged through a coupon rate, was at 3.125% per annum and will be paid quarterly. The debt papers will mature in 1.75 years.

"The latest bond issuance is part of BDO’s continuing efforts to diversify its funding sources and support its lending activities," the bank said.

The securities were offered exclusively through BDO Trust & Investments Group and BDO Private Bank Trust starting June 15 until June 26. For the offering, BDO hired Standard Chartered Bank as sole lead arranger and market maker.

BDO, the country's largest bank in total asset terms, is among the companies that have recently tapped the debt market to raise fresh funds as the pandemic hammered the local economy.

On Friday, shares in BDO were down 0.55% to end the week at P99.95 apiece. The main index was up 0.14%. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

BDO UNIBANK INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Digital identity
By Boo Chanco | July 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The big project in NEDA Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua’s presentation at last week’s Carlos P. Romulo Foundation sponsored webinar is our national ID.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Here's how Filipinos can win €130 million from EuroMillions Superdraw today!
6 hours ago
The Euromillions Superdraw is coming to the Philippines this Friday with a jackpot prize of €130 million!
Business
fbfb
Government secures $7.76 billion foreign loans, grants for COVID measures
By Mary Grace Padin | 20 hours ago
The government has so far secured $7.76 billion in loans and grants from foreign lenders to finance measures that address...
Business
fbfb
No funds for economic stimulus bills — NEDA
20 hours ago
The executive branch yesterday stood its ground that the economic stimulus packages proposed by Congress – including...
Business
fbfb
SMC optimistic of business recovery
By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, is optimistic its business will recover despite posting lower...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Broadband firm Converge ICT sets record IPO amid pandemic
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
The company appears to be capitalizing on a surge in broadband network connections amid work-from-home arrangements during...
Business
fbfb
3 hours ago
Fact check: Is it illegal for ABS-CBN to avail of tax perks?
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Is ABS-CBN engaged in tax avoidance schemes?
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
BIR, BOC collections down in H1
20 hours ago
The government’s tax revenues saw an improvement last June, but still remained lower year-on-year in the first half...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Lufthansa shelves $40 million expansion
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Lufthansa Technik Philippines has suspended the construction of its $40-million hangar expansion in Pasay City to preserve...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Oriental Petroleum marks new chapter on its 50th year
20 hours ago
Oriental Petroleum and Minerals Corp. concluded last June 25 its annual stockholders’ meeting the first one held by...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with