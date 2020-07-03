DA sets higher SRP for pork…

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has adjusted the suggested retail price (SRP) for pork products as the African swine fever (ASF) has taken its toll on the country’s supply of the commodity.

In its latest administrative circular, Agriculture Secretary William Dar has approved a higher SRP for pork kasim and pork liempo being sold in Metro Manila.

For kasim, new SRP has been set at P230 per kilogram from the previous P190 per kilo.

For pork liempo, SRP is now at P250 per kilo from the previous P225.

It was in April when the DA last adjusted its list of SRP.

Based on latest market monitoring, however, kasim is being priced at P240 to P270 per kilo in some markets.

Liempo, on the other hand, is priced at P260 to a high of P300 a kilo.

Local hog raisers have long been asking for an increase in SRP for pork as the ASF has significantly pulled down supply and the coronavirus disease pandemic also dampened demand.

National Meat Inspection Service executive director Reildrin Morales said the ASF has impacted farmgate prices which will eventually affect retail prices.

“The SRP was meant to protect the consumers. While farm gate prices increased due to a good number of reasons, especially due to ASF and losses of farmers, mainly market prices are driven by the law of supply and demand,” Morales told The STAR.

“The SRP determination considered farmgate price and reasonable margin along the market value chain such as freight, transport and handling, among others,” he said.

To date, a total of 309,387 pigs have been killed due to ASF.

Meanwhile, the imposition of SRP is in line with the Price Act which aims to ensure the availability of basic and prime commodities at reasonable prices at all times without denying legitimate business a fair return on investment.

It mandates that prices of basic necessities shall automatically be frozen at their prevailing prices or placed under automatic price control whenever an area is proclaimed or declared a disaster area or under a state of calamity.

One of the means to ensure availability of basic commodities at reasonable prices is the issuance of SRP on selected agricultural and fishery products.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide effective and sufficient protection to consumers against hoarding, profiteering and cartels with respect to supply, distribution, marketing and pricing of basic commodities during periods of calamity, emergency, widespread illegal price manipulation and other similar situations.

Under the law, the DA is directed, whenever necessary, to issue SRPs for any or all basic commodities, as well as to determine, recommend and enforce price ceilings.

The DA will continue to conduct regular monitoring of basic commodities in order to identify and investigate causes of market and price irregularities.