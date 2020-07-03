COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Globe keen on spending P60 billion this year
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - July 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines  — Globe Telecom Inc. remains keen on spending over P60 billion this year to boost connectivity nationwide despite delays in the rollout of its network due to the pandemic.

In a statement yesterday, Globe said the money would be spent on increasing capacity and network upgrades around the country.

As the pandemic reshapes the way people do things, Globe said it has become an urgent imperative to help those without access to connectivity so they can partake and reap the benefits of the digital economy.

But as the company continues to roll out its infrastructure, Globe said there is still a need for many local government units to relax some of their permitting requirements to fasttrack the building of cellular towers and the laying down of fiber to homes.

“We are investing billions of pesos to connect the rest of the public to the digital world to enable things like working and learning from home and yet, there are so many obstacles along the way.  I think it is really incumbent upon our local officials to provide telecom infrastructure to their constituents. Telco is like water or power.  It is something that people need and want,” Globe president and chief executive officer Ernest Cu said.

Cu said it would be easier now to introduce new technological innovations to Filipinos who openly embrace digitalization due to the pandemic.

“I think the cities of the future will be fully powered by digital.  Filipinos are becoming more open to trying new things.  Opportunities in digital are happening and it’s something that we are also exploring,” he said.

Globe plans to start several cell site development in different parts of the country in the next three months.

