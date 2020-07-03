COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The EuroMillions Superdraw, the biggest draw in all of Europe, will take place on Friday, July 3.
Here's how Filipinos can win €130 million from EuroMillions Superdraw today!
(Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 1:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Get ready, because the EuroMillions Superdraw is coming!

In just a few days, one of the world’s most exciting lottery events will take place and amazingly, it’s open to players in the Philippines. The EuroMillions Superdraw, the biggest draw in all of Europe, will take place on Friday, July 3. The top prize in the draw is a massive jackpot worth €130 million.

The EuroMillions Superdraw is an event that only happens a few times a year. The jackpot is huge but there are 12 other prize divisions up for grabs as well, making this lottery draw a favorite all over Europe.

Ticket sales are going strong and they’re available on theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service. Thanks to theLotter, participation is possible in the Philippines as well.

How to play

The EuroMillions Superdraw requires players to choose 5 main numbers from a range of 1-50, and 2 additional numbers called “Lucky Stars” from a range of 1-12.

Some players have favorite numbers they like to choose, such as birthdays, anniversaries, or other numbers of significant importance. Others like to use Quick Pick to have a computer-generated set of numbers randomly chosen.

Where can you play from?

The answer is: anywhere! Wherever you live, you can play the EuroMillions Superdraw, and of course, this includes the Philippines. You can play the lottery draw, with official EuroMillions tickets purchased on your behalf by theLotter, by visiting theLotter’s website on your computer or on your smartphone. It’s that simple!

Simple, safe, and secure

You can buy official EuroMillions tickets online, as well as tickets to a wide range of other international lotteries, through theLotter. All you need to do to play the EuroMillions Superdraw is:

  1. Select your numbers
  2. Click the ‘Play’ button
  3. Complete the payment

That’s it, you’re done!

You can increase your odds of winning by joining a syndicate and playing a larger number of lines, at a hugely reduced cost. The more lines you play, the better your chances of winning.

What would you do with an extra €130 million in your life? Think about it, but don’t wait too long because the draw is coming up very soon. Buy your tickets online now at theLotter, so you can participate in one of the largest lottery events in the world, the EuroMillions Superdraw, this Friday!

