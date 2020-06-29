COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Some of 3,818 beneficiaries of Social Amelioration Program in Brgy. Pasong Tamo in Quezon City lined up early morning of May 4, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines taps ADB anew for $26.5-M LGU tax collection boost
(Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines secured yet another loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), this time to assist cities, municipalities and provinces in improving their tax collection capabilities amid the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, the Manila-based multilateral lender said the fresh $26.5 million loan formed part of the agency’s Local Governance Reform Project, which aims to boost real property tax collections of local government units (LGUs) through better valuation systems and digitization of procedures.

No other loan details such as annual interest and payment terms were released as of this posting.

Real property taxes account for the bulk of LGU revenues annually. In 2018, the latest year on which data is available, finance department data showed earnings from real property taxes cornered 39.4% of total local revenues.

“Local governments play a critical role in poverty reduction. Mobilizing local revenue in an efficient, equitable, and transparent manner is vital to local governments’ goal of delivering accessible, quality public services,” Robert Boothe, ADB’s senior public management specialist for Southeast Asia, said.

“This new project will provide the digital tools, systems, and local staff training needed to help local governments raise revenue,” Boothe added.

According to the ADB, “technical and institutional challenges” had resulted in significant losses in real property taxes, with some estimates putting forgone property tax collection as high as P30 billion from 2004 to 2016.

The latest loan comes on top of the $300 million credit also extended under the same program to the Philippines in November last year. At the time, the Local Governance Reform Project was focused on helping LGUs raise their own revenues and lower the cost of doing business.

The fresh credit also adds to ADB’s fund assistance to the Philippines to fight the spread of COVID-19. From lending to purchase personal protective equipment to cash aid to the poor, ADB has lent $2.61 billion to the government as of June 15.

As of end-April, including some of COVID-19 borrowings during that period, state debt incurred from ADB already amounted to $8.41 billion, Treasury data showed.

“The new project will support the implementation of these policy reforms at the national and local levels,” ADB said. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Philippines sinks into recession’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
A deeper economic slump looms in the second quarter, with gross domestic product contracting by as much as 6.7 percent due...
Business
fbfb
More POGOs are shutting down
By Mary Grace Padin | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Two Philippine offshore gaming operators and 14 service providers have decided to cease their operations in the country, according to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.
Business
fbfb
Pandemic sparks gold rush
By Wilson Sy | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
Amid the gloomy economic outlook and uncertainty brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic, one asset class that emerged a clear winner is gold.
Business
fbfb
Digital readiness for the new normal
By Boo Chanco | June 29, 2020 - 12:00am
I did my first Zoom meeting last week. Like shaving, I tried to hold back as long as I could. At the back of my mind, I was thinking that doing a Zoom meeting is like surrendering to the new normal being forced on...
Business
fbfb
Toyota rolls out vehicle leasing
By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Leading automotive firm Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. has rolled out a vehicle leasing service to cater to the mobility needs...
Business
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
BSP defers new compliance rating system for banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has deferred by six months the deployment of a more forward-looking compliance rating system...
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
Deadline extended for filing VAT refund claims
By Mary Grace Padin | 15 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue is giving taxpayers more time to file for value-added tax refund claims amid movement restrictions...
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
DBS expects Philippine economy to shrink
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Singapore-based DBS Bank Ltd. expects the Philippine economy to slump this year by as deep as four percent for the first...
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
MPTC expects revenues to recover in H2
By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The tollways arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. expects revenues to recover in the second half after operations were drastically...
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
Market to stay bearish this week
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Bearish sentiment continues to prevail in the stock market and will likely stay this week.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with