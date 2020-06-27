COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Bill on auto registration of electric vehicles filed
Delon Porcalla (The Philippine Star) - June 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines  — The Philippines may soon join other advanced economies across the globe in encouraging the use of pollution-free electric vehicles (EVs) as measures are in place to amend its antiquated policy of accrediting only gas-fed motor engines.

House Bill 4075 (Electric Vehicle and Charging Stations Act) authored by Abra Rep. Joseph Sto. Nino  Bernos is now undergoing deliberations at the committee on energy of the House of Representatives headed by Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco.

“We need to reduce the dependence on imported fuel for the transport sector and carbon emissions that affect health and conduct of commerce in the country,” Bernos said, as he encouraged the manufacture, importation and utilization of EVs.

However, registering such EVs in the Land Transportation Office could not be implemented yet as its mandate only covers motorized engines which necessarily excludes EVs like the popular Tesla brand.

EVs are entirely different from hybrids, which are a combination of motorized engine and electric system like the pioneering Toyota Prius launched in Japan in 2000.

Bernos’ bill also seeks the creation of dedicated parking slots and construction of charging stations for electric vehicles in private and public buildings and structures, as well as green routes in local government units exclusive to these vehicles.

“The bill also seeks to incentivize the EV industry and its usage through fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to spur purchase and ownership of the vehicles. These will include exemptions from payment of certain duties and fees, as well as prioritization in registration and franchise applications,” Bernos said.

The measure also outlined the roles of national government agencies in the regulation and accreditation of charging station service providers, distribution utilities, and manufacturers that will have active roles in driving the industry.

Bernos underscored the need to ensure a cleaner and greener future aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal of the United Nations to “build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation.”

“In the time of COVID-19 pandemic, we should rethink our strategies on how to go about the new normal. This must include using an effective and efficient way to go to places without necessarily hurting our environment,” he said.

