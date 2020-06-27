MORE Power probes ‘mysterious’ trip-offs

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - June 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines  — The new power distributor in Iloilo City has started an investigation on the recent successive trip-offs due to alleged “mysterious” loose connections in a certain area.

More Electric and Power Corp. (MORE Power) said it is probing a possible sabotage as the utility’s response teams initiated the restoration of power on the affected area but trip-offs occurred even more at the same area shortly after.

Based on the report of the response teams, an immediate re-investigation of the affected area showed loose connections in various points in the immediate network.

Power restoration efforts also went futile due to another set of mysterious successive trip offs resulting in the blinking of power in the area, pointing to an obvious attack against the electrical system.

“Although we are still waiting for the official confirmation of our response team regarding the possible sabotage of our electricity network, we hope you will accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience you’ve experienced due to this incident,” the company said in a statement to its customers.

MORE Power said it is not discounting the possibility that there are individuals or groups who are out to discredit them with the series and the pattern of “mysterious trip-offs” and related incidents have been a recurring problem since they took over the power distribution in the city of Iloilo.

