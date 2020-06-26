COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Further increases in the debt pile is to be expected. The finance department said the agency has signed $4.55 billion in loans from World Bank, ADB and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Not all loans had been credited to state coffers yet, so not everything have been recorded to the government’s balance sheet yet.
STAR/ File
Lower interest, shorter payment terms as COVID-19 debts trickle in
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2020 - 6:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Government debt is getting cheaper, but payment terms are getting shorter, a direct result of borrowings made to fund a costly coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) response.

Data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed the weighted average interest rate of the debt pile went down to 4.79% as of end-April, down from 5% when last year ended.

Lower interest rates on our debt means less budget getting allocated for debt payments, freeing up cash for more productive use such as building infrastructure, financing cash aid to the poor, or even health projects.   

“When the government can access debt at least cost, so will our private enterprises in need of assistance. The ability to refinance at lower cost will help us recover more quickly and more sustainably (from the crisis),” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said in a webinar on June 24.

Broken down, local debts, which accounted for 68.2% of the P8.6-trillion debt in that period, appeared more expensive than their foreign counterparts, not counting on foreign exchange costs involved in exchanging pesos for foreign currency to pay for debts.

More specifically, domestic liabilities, on average, carried 5.33% in interest, running lower than 5.49% recorded in 2019. Under this segment, shorter-termed Treasury bills fetched an average of 3.6%, while T-bonds were charged a higher 5.6%.

Foreign obligations, meanwhile, carried a weighted average rate of 3.7%, also down from 4.03% from end of last year. National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said this was a direct result of new obligations incurred to have standby cash for COVID-19 contingency programs.

Indeed, under this segment, loans from multilateral agencies such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank slumped to 2.56% as of April from 3.09% in end-2019.

This week, Dominguez revealed the Duterte administration has signed up $4.83 billion in loans and grants for its COVID-19 response so far, of which $2.26 billion was already credited to the Treasury.

On top of loans, the government also issued bonds to foreign creditors, such as the $2.35-billion global bonds issued last April, fetching an average of 1.78% interest, down from 2.36% in the previous year.

Shortened maturities

While it was good news that interest rates are going down, more debts are actually falling due, potentially offsetting the benefit of having to pay lower borrowing costs, data showed.

Average residual maturity of debts shortened further to 8.21 years as of April, running at its lowest since 2009. Broken down, payment terms were taking a hit from much shorter maturities of existing peso liabilities even as those of foreign debts have remained stable.

But De Leon is unfazed. “No problem with repayment,” she said in a text message. It was unclear how much debt is falling due this year.

Broken down, foreign debts were payable within 12.04 years on average as of April, slightly down from 12.14 years in end-2019. Under this, funds incurred from multilateral agencies may be settled within 10.97 years, down from 11.09 years.

Outstanding bonds held by foreign creditors, meanwhile, would fall due within 1.52 years, figures showed. 

On the flip side, maturities of local debts continue to get shorter, now just averaging 6.32 years from as high as 8.73 years at the end of the first six months of the Duterte government. 

“The shortening of average maturity is somehow expected as the COVID-19 pandemic grows deeper and its impact slowly showing. At this point, I do not think the government will have repayment problems,” said Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at UnionBank of the Philippines, said in a text message.

“Recovery will help both average maturity and interest rates to move to the opposite direction (vs. downturn),” he added.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov't said Filipinos are 'pasaway' and violate quarantine, but data show otherwise
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
As the government harps the "pasaway" narrative, data shows Filipinos are actually following quarantine measures even as one...
Business
fbfb
‘Ayaw magpatulong!’
By Boo Chanco | June 26, 2020 - 12:00am
We keep on hearing some people say critics should pipe down and just help the government manage the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 epidemic. Well… a group of young professionals who offered their help...
Business
fbfb
Digital technology is key to recovery
By Roberto R. Romulo | June 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The webinar organized by the Carlos P. Romulo Foundation and the Makati Business Club last June 23 on the topic “Digital Readiness for the New Normal” provided some insights on the government’s...
Business
fbfb
BSP welcomes economy out of lockdown with surprise rate cut
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
In a surprise move, the central bank delivered fresh monetary stimulus to the economy, hoping it would be enough
Business
fbfb
Local hotel brands seen to rise
By Catherine Talavera | June 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The hotel sector expects the rise of more local hotel brands over international brands, as the domestic tourism market is expected to recover first, an industry group said.
Business
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
In hot water, J&T Express mulls suit vs 'malicious' posts
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
The Indonesia-based cargo firm recently earned the public's ire over a video that showed employees simply tossing packages...
Business
fbfb
7 hours ago
Nearly a month into GCQ, gov't uncertain on jeepney's fate
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
Authorities have remained relatively mum when asked for a definitive answer on whether or not the traditional jeepneys, among...
Business
fbfb
Altus Property Ventures sets PSE listing date on June 26
June 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Altus Property Ventures, Inc. sets its listing date on June 26, 2020. APVI’s 100,000,000 common shares will be listed by way of introduction on the SME Board of the Philippine Stock Exchange, representing 100%...
19 hours ago
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Hot money outflow highest in 6 years
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Philippines suffered in May the biggest monthly net outflow of foreign portfolio investments in more than six years as...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
BSP slashes rates by another 50 bps
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas delivered yesterday another surprising and deep 50-basis-point cut in key interest rates...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with