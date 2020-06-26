COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Moody’s: Policies not enough to offset recession risks
(The Philippine Star) - June 26, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines  — The policy measures taken by members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including the Philippines, to cushion the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 are not enough to offset the rising recessionary or credit risks, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

In a report, Deborah Tan, assistant vice president at Moody’s, said the measures would reduce some of the negative effects of the pandemic.

“The various policy measures will mitigate credit-negative pressure on companies, banks and the broader economy, but weakness in trade, commodity prices and general sentiment will weigh on growth for all five economies,” Tan said.

Moody’s said economies of the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand are highly integrated in regional manufacturing supply chains and are experiencing sharp declines in external trade flows, while ongoing travel restrictions are weighing on tourism-related revenue and export earnings.

At the same time, sluggish commodity prices are pressuring fiscal revenues for commodity exporters.

Financial market volatility triggered capital outflows in March and April, although lower dependence on foreign-currency denominated debt for most governments will to some extent shield them from currency depreciation risk.

“The fiscal costs of the support measures will be significant, with debt burdens only stabilizing from 2021 for most economies, although the ASEAN-5 countries had adequate buffers prior to the pandemic that provide them with the fiscal space to respond to the crisis,” Tan said.

“The growth slowdown in the region will be significant relative to previous crisis episodes, but will still be moderate compared to other regions. Nonetheless, the ASEAN-5 are negatively impacted by sharp falls in external trade flows, sluggish commodity prices that weigh on the fiscal revenues of commodity exporters, and financial market volatility that can trigger capital outflows,” it said.

Moody’s said policy measures for the financial sector have mostly focused on providing liquidity to banks to support new lending and through credit restructuring such as debt moratoriums. As moratoriums are lifted, banks’ problem loans will likely increase.

In the Philippines, measures largely focused on support for individuals, with P205 billion channeled toward a cash aid program for 18 million low-income households and more than P56 billion in social protections for vulnerable workers.

Other measures include credit guarantees for small businesses and loan restructuring for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while a corporate tax cut is being planned.

ASEAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gov't said Filipinos are 'pasaway' and violate quarantine, but data show otherwise
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
As the government harps the "pasaway" narrative, data shows Filipinos are actually following quarantine measures even as one...
Business
fbfb
BSP welcomes economy out of lockdown with surprise rate cut
By Prinz Magtulis | 7 hours ago
In a surprise move, the central bank delivered fresh monetary stimulus to the economy, hoping it would be enough
Business
fbfb
DOF flags fiscal loopholes in bills creating sole OFW agency
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Bills seeking to create a Department of Overseas Filipino Workers (DOFW) have "policy and impelementation issues" that, if...
Business
fbfb
Forex reserves soar to $93.3 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippines continued to beef up its foreign exchange buffer to reach an all-time high of $93.29 billion as of end-May...
Business
fbfb
Saving jobs and livelihood negosyo Pilipina
By Joey Concepcion | June 25, 2020 - 12:00am
For my birthday, a couple of days ago, my wife and kids surprised me with a video of them singing their hearts out.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Hot money outflow highest in 6 years
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines suffered in May the biggest monthly net outflow of foreign portfolio investments in more than six years as...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
BSP slashes rates by another 50 bps
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas delivered yesterday another surprising and deep 50-basis-point cut in key interest rates...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
AGI ramps up digital strategies
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Alliance Global Group Inc., the listed conglomerate of tycoon Andrew Tan, is ramping up digital strategies as it braces for...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
AC Energy fast-tracks Australia solar facility
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
AC Energy Inc. is fast-tracking the construction of a mega solar farm in Australia after securing a deal to connect the project...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines bond market grows 8% in Q1
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The domestic bond market grew by 7.9 percent in the first quarter as both government and corporate issuances rose on the...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with