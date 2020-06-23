COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Dennis Uy
President Rodrigo Duterte issues the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) to the Mindanao Islamic Telephone Company Inc. (Mislatel) through its Chairman Dennis Uy during a ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on July 8, 2019. Also in the photo is Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II.
ALFRED FRIAS/PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO
Dennis Uy's shipping venture plunges to the red in first quarter
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - June 23, 2020 - 4:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dennis Uy-led shipping firm got the first taste of a “challenging year” its chairman had feared, swinging to a net loss in the first three months with rougher seas potentially ahead.

In a disclosure to the local bourse on Tuesday, Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp. reported a net loss of P345 million from January to March, a reversal from P139 million net profits same period a year ago.

Chelsea is part of the Davao-based tycoon’s Udenna Corp., Uy’s holding firm, which last June 8 reported to have also plunge to the red and was bracing for 2020 as a “challenging year across all its businesses.”

“The COVID-19 (coronavirus disease-2019) pandemic has severely affected companies and people, and Chelsea is no exception,” C. Chryss Alfonsus Damuy, president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“The challenges will not disappear overnight and may likely persist into the next quarter,” he added.

Broken down, Chelsea attributed its stained balance sheet on flat revenues. The company’s logistics arm saw revenues decline by a tenth year-on-year to P118 million, while that of the shipping business barely grew at 2% to P1.48 billion.

Apart from the Taal Volcano eruption in January, logistics were severely hampered by movement restrictions during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon that started March 17. With the current balance sheet only showing the impact of the first two weeks of lockdown, more pain is likely ahead as some form of restrictions remain in place.

In terms of shipping, Damuy said the typical demand during the “peak season” in the first quarter was also choked by quarantine controls. Under this segment, revenues from passage business rose 39% year-on-year to P413 million mainly due to recent business consolidation. Tugboat operations contributed P86 million, up 6% annually.

As a result, operating profit in the first quarter fell 90% year-on-year to P40 million from P381 million booked in the same period in 2019.

“We do remain confident that with our strategic plans to combat the crisis, and with our existing resources, capacity, fixed assets and strong market share, the Chelsea Group will spring back to recovery and move faster towards the 'new normal,’” Damuy said.

For 2020, revenues will get some support from two new vessels scheduled to be delivered later this year. Next year will see the completion of a 2.5-hectare “logistics warehouse” in the first quarter, while Chelsea’s unsolicited proposals to upgrade the Davao International Airport and Davao Sasa Port are also likely to benefit company performance as soon as the projects are finished. 

The projects form part of the government’s “Build, Build, Build” infrastructure program and before the pandemic struck, were set to start building this year. “We are certain that our capital investments will bear fruit going forward,” Damuy said.

Shares in Chelsea fell 5.08% to close at P3.92 apiece on the stock exchange on Tuesday.

CHELSEA LOGISTICS AND INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS CORPORATION DENNIS UY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hontiveros wants to delay tax on online vendors as BIR mulls extending registration
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday filed a resolution urging the Bureau of Internal Revenue to suspend the implementation of...
Business
fbfb
BPI raising P3 billion from COVID response bond issue
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands is raising at least P3 billion as it returns anew to the onshore debt market through...
Business
fbfb
BOI woos Giant to set up manufacturing plant in Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | June 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The Board of Investments is hoping to get the world’s biggest bicycle maker Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. to set up shop in the country amid higher demand for bikes given limited transport options due to the...
Business
fbfb
2020 gov't infrastructure spending seen higher than originally thought
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 23 hours ago
Larger capital outlays bode well for the country's growth prospects, which in turn, are crucial for Fitch's credit rating...
Business
fbfb
Scandal-hit Wirecard says missing 1.9 billion euros likely 'gone'
By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Philippine banks were dragged into the issue when "spurious" bank documents showed the money was being held in local acc...
Business
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
HSBC launches supply chain financing tool
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
British banking giant Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd. has launched a digital platform in the Philippines to ensure...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Index rises on last-minute bargain hunting
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) opened the week on a strong note after the market saw some last-minute...
Business
fbfb
Golden Bria posts P2.6 billion income in 2019
By Iris Gonzales | June 23, 2020 - 12:00am
Golden Bria Holdings Inc., the Villar-owned death care and mass housing company, reported a record P2.6 billion net income last year from P1.6 billion a year ago.
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
ANZ expects Philippine economy to contract by 2.5% this year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | June 23, 2020 - 12:00am
ANZ Research expects the Philippine economy to contract by 2.5 percent this year as the economy further deteriorated in the second quarter due to the impact of the global coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pa...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
A holiday for hedging contracts
By Kevin John Ampuan | June 23, 2020 - 12:00am
With the constant drawbacks that the Philippine peso has had against the US greenback, it is recommended that companies that are engaged in businesses dealing with foreign currency exchange transactions should adopt...
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with