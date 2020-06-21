Toyota donates Vios units to hospitals

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) is helping address the mobility needs of healthcare workers during the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic by donating 30 units of Vios units to public hospitals in Metro Manila and Laguna.

In a statement, TMP said it signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Health (DOH) for its commitment to support public hospitals in their transport needs.

During the ceremony held at the DOH’s central office in Sta. Cruz in Manila, TMP turned over one Vios unit each to Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, San Lazaro Hospital, and San Lorenzo Ruiz Women’s Hospital.

Turnover of Vios vehicles to other public hospitals will be completed next month.

Apart from the donation of the Vios vehicles, TMP in partnership with Toyota Mobility Foundation is providing 10 connected and sanitized shuttles to the Philippine General Hospital health workers.

“Toyota salutes all healthcare workers in the country – the brave heroes who continue to work relentlessly to care for the sick and preserve life,” TMP president Atsuhiro Okamoto said.

TMP believes providing mobility to healthcare frontliners through the locally assembled Vios, would help in the country’s battle with the pandemic.

TMP chairman Alfred Ty said the company is committed to continue to provide assistance in the fight against the health crisis.

“As a strong partner for nation building, we are committed to heed the call of Filipinos as they begin to rebuild their lives. We need to help them get back to work every day. We have to make sure that we can take them to the hospital when they need care. We must ensure that essential workers can transport themselves to their work places to care for our loved ones. When we can once again move freely, we will be there to bring families and friends together,” he said.

TMP is the largest automotive firm in the country, accounting for the largest share in vehicle sales.