State revenues dive as virus effect lingers in May

MANILA, Philippines — Government revenues continued to bleed last month as the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic lingered, with collections from the main revenue agencies dropping further even as one of them beat a downwardly revised target.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), which accounts for around 80% of tax revenues, raised P105.44 billion, down 48.6% year-on-year, preliminary data released by the finance department showed.

The month’s haul, however, was enough for the bureau to beat its P89.39-billion goal for May, which was markedly lowered from the original P226.44 billion set at the start of the year.

For the first five months of the year, the uptick in May collections pushed up the year-to-date tally to P664.74 billion, also falling above the revised P648.69-billion target. The goal was likewise adjusted from P1.11 trillion originally.

BIR, and its sister agency Bureau of Customs, have amended their respective collection goals lower starting March when the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic evolved into a health crisis that necessitate the enforcement of movement restrictions.

With businesses shuttered and consumers stuck at home, the lack of economic activity has forced the economic managers to lower significantly its revenue projections, now set to contract 16.7% year-on-year to a cumulative P2.61 trillion. A large chunk of that amount will come from BIR and Customs.

While BIR exceeded its May target, Customs was not so lucky. Lackluster trade with borders shut pulled down Customs’ collections 48.4% on-year to P30.01 billion in May, figures showed. The total collections were also a tenth below last month’s P33.33-billion goal.

From January to May, the agency’s take amounted to P210.18 billion, down 16.5% annually and 1.6% below the P213.51-billion goal for the period.

Large taxpayers fail to deliver

While BIR surpassed its target, its dismal performance from last year was blamed by the finance department to “several taxpayers” who availed of bill payment deferments under Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act.

Under the law, which is set to expire by June 25 according to Malacanang, consumers were assisted on coping with the health crisis by giving them grace periods to settle their bills, including taxes and loans. For taxes on income last year, this meant a two-month delay from the original deadline of April 15 to June 15.

As a result, preliminary data showed that among BIR’s largest taxpayers, including top corporations, collections contracted by half to P41.1 billion. As a result, income tax revenues from the group slipped 31.7% annually to P189.46 billion. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral