Cash-rich banks yet to tap liquidity buffers, says BSP

MANILA, Philippines — Big banks have yet to dip into their capital and liquidity buffers to absorb losses and support financing requirements amid the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said universal and commercial banks have yet to use their buffers under the Basel III risk-based capital adequacy and liquidity framework to absorb shocks during periods of stress.

“Still no takers for the capital and liquidity buffers at this point,” Fonacier told The STAR.

The BSP issued Memorandum 2020 – 039 on May 4 allowing banks to utilize capital conservation and liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) buffers during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Owing to the BSP’s adoption of the Basel III risk-based capital and liquidity standards, covered banks are largely seen to have entered the COVID-19 situation in the country with a strong capital buffers and ample liquidity position to absorb potential shocks,” Fonacier said.

The central bank has given covered banks a reasonable time period to restore their Basel III capital provisions and liquidity buffers after the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the regulator, the use of the buffers is in line with the objective of the BSP’s prudential framework so banks are encouraged to act along this principle for purposes of absorbing losses and support the financing requirements of the economy.

It said a bank that draws down its 2.5 percent minimum capital conservation buffer would not be considered in breach of the capital adequacy framework.

However, a bank that utilizes its buffer is restricted from making distributions in the form of dividends, profit remittance, in the case of a foreign bank branch, share buybacks, discretionary payments on tier 1 capital instruments or discretionary bonus payments to staff.

Likewise, banks could also draw on their stock of liquid assets to meet liquidity demands, even if this may result to the required 100 percent minimum LCR.

Banks that have recorded a shortfall in the stock of its high quality liquid assets for three days within two-week rolling calendar period causing the ratio to fall below the 100 percent requirement should immediately notify the BSP.

The regulator adopted the LCR and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) for big banks in January. The LCR mandates big banks to hold high-quality and easily convertible assets to cover its total net cash outflows for a 30-day period, while the NSFR requires financial institutions to hold enough liquidity or reliable sources of funding to match their expected funding needs for a longer period of one year.

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has adopted the Basel 3 framework prescribing supervisory tools to improve risk management and prevent a repeat of the 2008 global financial crisis.