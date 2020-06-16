COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
On a year-on-year basis, however, sales in May went down by 85 percent on weak demand for both passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
STAR/Michael Varcas
Vehicle sales recover in May
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - June 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Car sales recovered in May after registering the lowest level in April as the government eased community quarantine restrictions.

On a year-on-year basis, however, sales in May went down by 85 percent on weak demand for both passenger cars (PC) and commercial vehicles (CV).

Data released yesterday showed that the combined sales of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) jumped to 4,788 units in May from just 133 units in April.

CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez said the industry anticipated the increase in sales in May coming from the lowest sales performance recorded in April, given the easing of community quarantine and lockdown restrictions.

CAMPI and TMA’s sales in May this year, however, were way below the 30,998 units sold in the same month last year.

PC sales in May reached 1,389 units, down 85 percent from 9,053 units in the same month a year ago.

CV sales also declined by 85 percent to 3,399 units in May from the previous year’s 21,945 units.

“While May figures are still way below the industry’s monthly average sales performance, we welcome any positive signs of recovery amid the pandemic and this season of new normal where dealerships have resumed operations at a reduced level and stringent safety protocols are being implemented at all times,” Gutierrez said.

For the January to May period, CAMPI and TMA sales declined by 51 percent to 69,463 units from 142,185 units in the same period last year.

PC sales slid by 55 percent to 19,201 units in the five-month period from 42,886 units in the same period a year ago.

CV sales also fell by 49 percent to 50,262 units from January to May compared to last year’s 99,299 units.

Gutierrez said the industry anticipates a slower consumer demand for new vehicles for the coming months as cars are considered as big-ticket investments.

“But we hope to see some gradual recovery perhaps by fourth quarter of the year,” he said.

Earlier, he said CAMPI expects total automotive industry sales to drop by at least 20 percent this year amid the pandemic.

Total vehicle sales covering those sold by the CAMPI and the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors Inc. reached more than 410,000 units last year.

VEHICLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MerryMart stocks soar in frenzied market debut
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Grocery operator MerryMart Consumer Corp. made a blockbuster debut at the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday.
Business
fbfb
MVP: Cignal assessing ABS-CBN proposal to rent channel
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, who heads the Group of Companies, said his group is assessing an offer made by broadcast...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
WATCH: Meralco announces further decrease in power rates this June
8 hours ago
MERALCO’s force majeure claims lead to lower generation rates for three straight months.
Business
fbfb
BIR removes mayor’s permit in new business registration
By Mary Grace Padin | 3 days ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has further eased the registration process for businesses by removing the mayor’s permit...
Business
fbfb
Where to now?
By Boo Chanco | June 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Experts from London’s Imperial College and Sussex University define a country as having active transmission of a virus if at least 100 deaths have been reported, and at least 10 deaths were observed in each...
Business
fbfb
Latest
37 minutes ago
Fitch unit sees slowdown in Philippines infrastructure growth
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
Lower disbursements and budget due to the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic may dent the growth prospects of the...
Business
fbfb
37 minutes ago
MerryMart sizzles on PSE debut
By Iris Gonzales | 37 minutes ago
MerryMart Consumer Corp. sizzled yesterday on its initial public offering as IPO-starved investors made big bets on a company...
Business
fbfb
37 minutes ago
DA allots P400 million to restock hogs
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
The Department of Agriculture has alloted an initial P400 million to restock hogs amid the African swine fever which has so...
Business
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Poultry imports down in May
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
The government has recorded a decline in the importation of poultry meat and products which could help local raisers recover...
Business
fbfb
More lives, livelihoods to be lost in another ECQ
By Rey Gamboa | June 16, 2020 - 12:00am
There’s an elephant in the room, and it keeps staring at us even as much as we ignore it.
37 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with