COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
“If it were up to us, I will look at the strategic impact on the economy. It has to be those badly hit during this pandemic period,” BOI managing head and Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo told reporters.
boiphilippines twitter
Viability, job generation considered in possible COVID rescue
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - June 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — As the government is looking to rescue businesses severely affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Investments (BOI) said selection    should be based on jobs creation, overall impact on the economy and viability.

“If it were up to us, I will look at the strategic impact on the economy. It has to be those badly hit during this pandemic period,” BOI managing head and Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo told reporters.

He said it is also important to look at employment generation, as well as the overall viability of the business after the pandemic.

“Because when you bail out, your expectation is you will get equity and you need to earn, meaning you will recover what you put in,” he said.

As part of the Accelerated Recovery and Investments Stimulus for the Economy (ARISE) bill approved on third and final reading at the House of Representatives, a National Emergency Investment Vehicle (NEIV) shall be created to extend loans or make equity investments in critically impacted businesses.

Under the ARISE bill, the NEIV will have an authorized capital of P100 billion.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez earlier said that economic managers are pushing for the creation of a new government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) to help firms with solvency issues due to the pandemic and are deemed critical to national interest.

He said they want the state run Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines to organize a new GOCC that would make investments in companies important to the national interest and in need of capital in the form of preferred or common shares.

The amount of capitalization of the GOCC is still being studied.

Multilateral agencies, as well as local and foreign investment companies are also welcome to invest in the vehicle.

BOI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BIR removes mayor’s permit in new business registration
By Mary Grace Padin | 2 days ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has further eased the registration process for businesses by removing the mayor’s permit...
Business
fbfb
PCCI seeks bank relief for borrowers
By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has renewed its call to banks and other financing institutions to grant temporary...
Business
fbfb
For change to happen
By Francis J. Kong | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
There was a time when initiating change in organizations was met with much resistance.
Business
fbfb
‘Economy to shrink by 5%’
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
The Philippine economy is likely to contract by five percent this year due to the extent of lockdowns and the impact on tourism,...
Business
fbfb
Is P200 billion in taxes yearly leaking from POGOs?
By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera | June 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The best salesmen are the unemployed. They didn’t even know they had it until they began selling online during the pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
AMLC: Philippines faces sanctions if terror bill not passed
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines faces possible sanctions from Paris-based anti-money laundering watchdog Financial Action Task Force if it...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
MVP: Cignal assessing ABS-CBN proposal to rent channel
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, who heads the Group of Companies, said his group is assessing an offer made by broadcast...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
MerryMart to list today at PSE
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
MerryMart Consumer Corp., the grocery and supermarket operator of property tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II, will...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Market to feel selling pressure
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The stock market is expected to hover from 6,100 to 6,600 this week after last week’s selling pressure.
Business
fbfb
Where to now?
By Boo Chanco | June 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Experts from London’s Imperial College and Sussex University define a country as having active transmission of a virus if at least 100 deaths have been reported, and at least 10 deaths were observed in each...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with