It rained hard on Friday, but protesters braved the downpour, the orange police roadblocks, and the virus to join the “Grand Mañanita” rally at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City on the occasion of the country’s 122nd Independence Day.

There’s a lot to be angry about and the protesters’ placards said so. The Anti-Terror Bill is just one and the protesters are right to demand that it be junked.

Economic freedom

As the country celebrates its independence, we ponder on what freedom means to millions of Filipinos still trapped in poverty.

Can there really be freedom when many among us cannot even earn a decent living that they have to settle for the crumbs that greedy individuals with silver tongues offer them?

About 20 million people, or a fifth of the population, live in poverty and the number is sure to grow, especially with the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

The situation is bound to worsen. In April, the Philippine Statistics Authority put the number of jobless Filipinos at an all-time high of 7.3 million, with five million losing their jobs during the poorly planned and implemented lockdown.

The labor secretary gave a lower estimate of 69,000 job losses resulting from the closure of 2,068 companies. Add to this around 321,000 overseas Filipino workers displaced because of the global health crisis.

Whichever is more accurate, the unemployment data nevertheless translates to thousands more of families with not enough money to spend for food, education, healthcare and other necessities.

Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo says: “We should also be worried about the 12.97 million who still had jobs as of April but were not at work. Their employers paid their salaries despite having their closed businesses during the lockdown. Their employers are cash strapped now. Without economic stimulus, these employers may downsize or close their businesses, putting 12.97 million workers at risk of job losses.”

How will the government address this?

As it is, we lament our authorities’ incompetence in handling the pandemic, including a costly lockdown with no large-scale testing and contact-tracing.

The result is a paralyzed economy where daily wage earners, and those who live on hand-to-mouth existence, suddenly find themselves with no means at all to earn a living.

The cash assistance from the government has yet to come for many of them, three months after the lockdown. I know this for sure because I’ve interviewed daily wage workers who are still waiting for the assistance.

Press freedom

The struggle for our freedom to speak out and hold accountable the powers-that-be, likewise, continues.

The Philippine media has been under attack, with the country’s largest broadcaster and first online-only news organization bearing the brunt or, should we say, taking the first bullets.

Lopez-owned ABS-CBN has been off the air for more than a month after Congress took hostage of the broadcaster’s franchise renewal.

The fate of Rappler also remains in the balance. In 2018, the Solicitor General managed to have Rappler’s corporate registration revoked.

While the revocation of Rappler’s incorporation awaits execution, its journalists might be locked up in jail should the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46 affirm today the cyber libel charges over an article published even before the applicable law could be enacted.

Sovereignty

More than a century since we gained our independence, we should be asking ourselves again and again if we are truly free. Do our economic policies, trade agreements and defense treaties protect the sovereignty our forefathers gallantly fought and died for?

The Duterte administration has taken a bold shift in the government’s foreign policy, veering away from Uncle Sam. But are we just trading one overlord for another?

Let us not forget that the same administration has decided not to pursue Hague’s decision rejecting China’s claims over the West Philippine Sea.

Freedom of man

For the Philippines to really move forward as a sovereign nation, we must build our own foundations that would serve the needs of our people.

We must build the economy so we don’t need to rely on overlords who will help us in exchange for bigger concessions they can squeeze out of us.

We must also build our defense -- by ensuring that every centavo of the budget goes to modernize our defense systems -- so we can fight terrorists without the need to run to outsiders for help.

Any threat toward this journey to independence is enough reason to stand up and fight.

Not everyone gets the chance to stand up for freedom. Only a few generations are granted that role, depending on the call of their times.

And so, in this great hour of need in our country today, when the freedoms that our forefathers bravely fought for us and which we should be enjoying now are under threat, we should all rise to the occasion and put up a fight.

This we must do because we owe it to those who came before us and to the generations and generations to come.

Let us stand up and hold the line because the commitment, faith and the strength with which we fight will light our country in these dark times.

