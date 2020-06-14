COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Filinvest Land allots P16 billion for projects
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - June 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filinvest Land Inc., the listed property arm of the Gotianun family, is planning to spend P16 billion this year, with P7.3 billion earmarked for investment properties.

This is lower than the P20 billion FLI spent in 2019 across its various businesses.

To adjust to the new normal, FLI is implementing a two-pronged growth strategy to adjust to the new normal brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

In her report during the company’s annual shareholders meeting, FLI president and chief executive officer Josephine Gotianun Yap said FLI would continue to expand its investment property portfolio with a more diversified mix and pursue residential expansion in new territories.

The company is targeting a gross leasable area of 2.1 million square meters in five years or by 2024.

Yap said COVID-19 related construction delays could still be recovered within the next two years should the market absorption remain strong.

Other projects lined up this year include the dormitel, office buildings, retail strip mall and residential condominiums.

It also aims to be a major player in the office business in Clark, Pampanga.

The company is also seeing demand for big land parcels and ready built factories to address the needs of the growing logistics and e-commerce industry.

“Apart from leases, FLI is looking at constructing high-specification structures for lease to customers,” Yap said.

For the residential expansion, FLI will do affordable and mid-market oriented projects including low to mid-rise developments to manage construction and market risks.

Yap said close to half of the company’s revenues will come from rental or investment properties.

FLI has reopened its malls on a limited capacity since the transition to general community quarantine with continued strict enforcement of the guidelines.

FILINVEST LAND INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BIR removes mayor’s permit in new business registration
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has further eased the registration process for businesses by removing the mayor’s permit...
Business
fbfb
PCCI seeks bank relief for borrowers
By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has renewed its call to banks and other financing institutions to grant temporary...
Business
fbfb
BDO Foundation targets 100 rehabilitated health centers
1 day ago
Rural health units all over the Philippines have become increasingly important now that hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19...
Business
fbfb
For change to happen
By Francis J. Kong | June 13, 2020 - 12:00am
There was a time when initiating change in organizations was met with much resistance.
Business
fbfb
GMA 'maintains legality' of its PDRs amid comparison with ABS-CBN
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
GMA Network Inc. on Thursday maintained the legality of Philippine Depositary Receipts that it offered to the public as lawmakers...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
‘Economy to shrink by 5%’
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy is likely to contract by five percent this year due to the extent of lockdowns and the impact on tourism,...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
More groups want meat imports halted
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
More agriculture stakeholders are urging the government to put a temporary halt on the importation of meat products to help...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Landbank expands agent banking
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines plans to expand its Agent Banking Program to make its services more accessible to Filipinos...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Grab stretches grocery delivery
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Everyday app Grab is expanding its on-demand grocery and essentials delivery service in Metro Manila with more partner o...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Global oil prices to recover in 2021’
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Moody’s Investors Service expects global oil prices to recover in 2021 as the sector rebalances for the remainder of...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with