‘Emergency fertilizer purchase above board’
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - June 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture maintained that the emergency procurement of fertilizers was above board, saying it was actually cheaper than the government’s previous purchases.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the DA has completed the  procurement of the first batch of fertilizers under the Rice Resiliency Project, strictly following the procurement modality of negotiated procurement.

A total of 1.81 million bags of urea fertilizer was procured which comprises four of the 16 lots for wet season 2020 cropping. Average retail prices were between P1,035 to P1,040 per 50-kilogram bag.

“Such prices were a lot cheaper compared to previous purchases at the regions, ranging from P1,300 to P1,500 per 50-kilo bag of urea fertilizer,” Dar said.

“At less than P1,000, we are already saving a lot for the government. And there is a downward trend of prices, as we are conducting a more transparent centralized bidding through the DA bids and awards committee,” he said.

The DA conducted a series of negotiated procurement under the state of calamity which attracted fertilizer distributors in the country.  This covered the procurement of 5.69 million bags worth P5.7 billion.

DA has issued award notices to the two winning fertilizer companies -- La Filipina Uy Gongco Corp. for the delivery of 97,615 bags at P990 per bag to Calabarzon, 694,904 bags at P995 per bag to Western Visayas, and 911,073 bags also at P995 to Central Luzon and Atlas Fertilizer for the delivery of 107,498 bags at P900 per bag to Central Visayas.

“I can personally vouch for the truthfulness and trustworthiness of the procurement process exercised for these fertilizers. We made sure we followed the number of the prescribed procurement procedure as required by the law,” Dar said.

“We have been very transparent on the procurement of fertilizer as we know this might be used to stir false information against the government. The DA has further streamlined the procurement process for the remaining bid lots to ensure that the suppliers comply to every requirement that is advantageous to the government and the people,” he said.

