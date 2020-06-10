COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Jeepney operators and drivers will have to face the reality that their days are numbered with the looming phaseout of old jeepneys, a transport official said on Monday night.
STAR/ File
Bigger subsidy offered to retire old jeepneys, but assistance still insufficient
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2020 - 8:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation is doubling its subsidy to public utility drivers who would retire their old jeepneys and shift to a modernized version of their vehicles under a renewed push to phase out traditional jeepneys as part of transition to a post-pandemic public transport system.

From P80,000, the government would now grant each driver P160,000 to be used as equity to qualify for loans with state-run Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), Department Order No. 2020-006 stated.

The cash grant is crucial for drivers to secure bank credit, something they would have difficulty getting without a good financial standing.

“Due to prevailing economic factors, the price of modernized vehicles has gone up from P1.6 million to current market prices averaging at P2.4 million. Thus, the P80,000 subsidy can no longer cover the equity requirement as originally intended,” the order dated June 5 read.

An estimated 179,000 jeepney drivers are targeted to participate in the government’s flagship modernization public utility vehicles (PUVs). The much-delayed and contentious program aims to replace old jeepneys, one of Filipinos’ primary modes of transportation, with new ones complete with a cashless payment system and a GPS tracking device, among others. The reform would also see jeepneys powered by more environment-friendly fuels.

While the reform, carried over from the previous administration in 2015, was welcomed by commuters, drivers have long chastised the government for failing to provide adequate cash financing support, and instead require them to secure interest-bearing loans. 

Sought for comment, transport economist Robert Siy of the MoveAsOne transport coalition said while the increase in subsidy is a “move in the right direction,” the amount still falls short of what he estimates to be needed for the modernization to gain traction.

“In our analysis, a subsidy level of P500,000 for the surrender of an old jeepney and financing of a new vehicle would accelerate the implementation of the modernization program and place the new public transport services on a more sustainable footing,” Siy said in a text message. 

But an increase of that magnitude is unlikely to come. At P80,000 each driver, the government would shell out P2.2 billion over the next three years. With a bigger subsidy, the amount is poised to increase, although the total budget was not stipulated in the department order.

Where are the jeepneys?

The additional assistance also came as the transport department aims to take advantage of the pandemic’s distraction on public transport to accelerate PUV modernization. It remains unclear how will this be done, and officials had been hesitant to allow typical jeepneys back on the road for fears social distancing will not be observed on the ride.

“We are still awaiting IATF and DOTr guidelines/directive on when to allow PUJs (public utility jeepneys) on the road. Once we are directed to open PUJ routes, then we will start with the calibrated opening of routes for PUJs similar to what we are doing with PUB (public utility buses) routes,” said Megan de la Cruz, spokesperson at Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

But the need for more transport options only rises by the day, according to transport economist Jedd Ugay of AltMobility PH, a commuter group, and the government must to something to address the gap.

“People will be able to comply more to social distancing if there will be sufficient or more than enough transport options. Better to be more than needed than insufficient,” Ugay said in a text message.

As of June 10 in Metro Manila, where a general community quarantine is in effect since June 1, transportation data showed that there were 1,846 PUBs, 271 point-to-point buses, 16,043 taxis and 18,813 ride-hailing services which were granted special permit to ply their routes. The three railway system, meanwhile, operate at only 10-12% of their capacity to follow social distancing.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION MASS TRANSPORTATION PUV MODERNIZATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Digital COVID contact tracing
By Boo Chanco | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
One of the reasons our efforts to control the coronavirus disease 2019 or Covid 19 has not been as effective is the absence of contact tracing.
Business
fbfb
Senior citizens locked in their homes
By Tony F. Katigbak | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
I understand that as we navigate GCQ (general community quarantine), or whichever version of quarantine we are currently in, there is going to be a level of trial and error.
Business
fbfb
Second message to the President
By Roberto R. Romulo | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
After SONA, you will begin the remaining two years of your term – enough time to cement your legacy.
Business
fbfb
Banks’ bad loans surge to P253 billion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
Banks’ bad loans went up by 18.3 percent to P252.64 billion as of end-April from P213.51 billion in the same period...
Business
fbfb
Philippines secures $5.76 billion in COVID loans, grants
By Mary Grace Padin | June 10, 2020 - 12:00am
The government has secured $5.758 billion in loans and grants from foreign lenders and partners to finance its response to the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Finan...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Pegasus, Heartbeat, Air Force One not shutting down
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
Listed realty company Jolliville Holdings Corp. denied reports the night clubs would close business due to financial strain...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Common tower rules finally out but telcos stay 'cautious'
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
The latest policy is meant to construct 50,000 more cellular sites nationwide to improve network services.
Business
fbfb
6 hours ago
Trade deficit shrinks to 5-year low as exports, imports plummet the most on record
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic and global lockdowns have put to a halt
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
World Bank sees Philippine economy contracting by 1.9%
By Czeriza Valencia | 21 hours ago
The World Bank expects the Philippine economy to contract by 1.9 percent this year, reflecting the disruptions caused by the...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Index sustains momentum on hopes of recovery
By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
The stock market rose yesterday due to positive signs on the economic front such as the resumption of work on some big ticket...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with