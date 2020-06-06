COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Ride hailing app hirna taps PayMaya for cashless fare
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - June 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Digital financial services firm PayMaya is equipping ride-hailing app hirna and its partner-taxi drivers with the ability to accept cashless payments in support of the government’s directive to promote a safer and more convenient commute for the riding public.

With the partnership, PayMaya said users of the hirna ride-hailing app, which is currently available in the cities of Davao, Iloilo, Butuan and Bacolod, can soon book rides and pay using PayMaya QR.

“We are excited to work with hirna and its partner drivers in promoting cashless adoption in their ecosystems as part of the new normal,” PayMaya president Shailesh Baidwan said.

“Enabling safe transportation for all through digital payments is part of our thrust with our partnership with the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. By supporting digital payments for the transportation sector, PayMaya’s cashless solutions provide greater safety and more convenience for operators, drivers and commuters,” he said.

PayMaya said hirna and its partner-drivers are among the first transportation service providers that are empowering with digital payments capabilities in support of the DOTr’s mandate requiring transport providers to offer contactless payment options to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

On the enterprise side, PayMaya is also enabling hirna with cashless payments acceptance so that its driver-partners can easily pay their requisite fees using their PayMaya Negosyo accounts.

“When we launched hirna, our promise was to provide a safe, reliable, and convenient transportation option to commuters. By providing our passengers with digital payment options through PayMaya, we are helping ensure a safer ride whenever they book a ride with one of our partner taxis,” hirna president and chief executive officer Francisco Mauricio said.

PayMaya is also finalizing partnerships with a number of taxi, bus, and TNVS operators and drivers to quickly enable them with cashless payment acceptance through PayMaya QR as well as card acceptance in their fleets and digital booking channels.

Operators may also utilize PayMaya’s PayOut disbursement solution to easily distribute salaries and other incentives through their drivers’ PayMaya accounts.

