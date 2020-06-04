COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Results of a 2019 survey relased by the Philippine Statistics Authority showed the number of Filipinos expats who worked abroad at any time from April to September last year was estimated at 2.2 million. Of that number, 96.8% had existing work contract while 3.2% had none.
AFP/Yasser Al-Zayyat
Philippines sees slight dip in migrant workers in 2019
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2020 - 7:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino migrant workers reached 2.2 million as of September last year, a figure that is expected to dramatically decline this year as the coronavirus pandemic begins to displace thousands of workers.

The latest figure came from the results of a 2019 survey relased by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday which showed the number of Filipinos expatriates who worked abroad from April to September last year. The latest tally was slightly down from 2.3 million in the same period in 2018.

But the drop is expected to continue and worsen this year as the lingering pandemic put migrant workers out of their jobs. Based on estimates two weeks ago, the labor department said around 302,000 migrant workers were already displaced by the pandemic, some of whom have decided to stay in their host countries. The figure is projected to rise to 500,000 by year-end.

Of the total number of workers in 2019, PSA data showed 96.8% had existing work contract while 3.2% had none. During the survey period, remittances sent home by workers, mostly coursed through banks, was estimated at P211.9 billion.

Broken down, 39.6% of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) worked on an elementary occupation, while about 18% were employed as service and sales staff. The balance worked as plant and machine operators (12.2%), technicians (8.7%), professionals (8.5%) and craft and related trade workers (8.1%).

Female overseas Filipino workers outnumbered their male counterparts, 56% to 44%. Majority of OFWs came from CALABARZON, accounting for 20.7% of the total, while those from Central Luzon, Metro Manila and Western Visayas comprised 13.3%, 9.7% and 9.0%, respectively.

By destination, Saudi Arabia continued to be the most preferred host country of OFWs at 22.4%. Other popular destinations were United Arab Emirates (13.2%), Hongkong (7.5%) and Taiwan (6.7%), the PSA reported.

Remittances from OFWs has been one of the Philippines' major sources of dollars, shielding the economy against external shocks that could have interrupted a developing country's growth. But OFW remittances are forecast to fall this year, a first since 2001, after the coronavirus crisis triggered massive job losses around the world.

After sending home repatriated OFWs stuck in quarantine sites for months, the government is already preparing for the expected influx of another 42,000 returning OFWs this month.

