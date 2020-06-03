COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
"We prioritize safety, not only of our customers, but also our people — considered  as our greatest asset,"  Henry Albert Fadullon, newly named president and chief operating officer, said.
Angel Rivero, file
Phoenix allows employees to work from home for rest of 2020
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2020 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix Petroleum announced Wednesday majority of its employees would be permitted to work from home for the rest of 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak ushers in sweeping changes in work culture.

The Dennis Uy-led oil company told the stock exchange that over 70% of its workers do their jobs remotely until the end of the year despite the easing of stringent lockdown measures meant to curb the spread of the virus. 

Only those whose roles are critical on-site are allowed to report to their respective workplace. Meanwhile, those who have to visit any work facility would need to seek clearance from their supervisors, Phoenix said.

"We prioritize safety, not only of our customers, but also our people — considered  as our greatest asset,"  Henry Albert Fadullon, newly named president and chief operating officer, said.

"While quarantine measures have been loosened, the threat of the virus continues, and we likewise continue to do our part to help flatten the curve," Fadullon added.

Phoenix employees started working from home on March 16, a day before the entire Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine which was later imposed in other areas outside the main island, including Davao City where the company's headquarters is located.

In a bid to reopen the country's battered economy, the government this month lifted the ECQ status in several areas, including Metro Manila, and placed them under a more relaxed general community (GCQ). This, while the number of infections continues to rise.

Phoenix was not spared by the coronavirus onslaught. In the first quarter, the company swung to a net loss of P215 million after an oil price war earlier this year between Saudi Arabia and Russia and weak demand due to coronavirus fears sent global oil prices crashing.

To help its employees weather the coronavirus-induced disruptions, Phoenix said it already released the 13th month pay and Christmas bonus of regular employees. The company also offered "connectivity allowance" to employees in need of Internet connection at home.

"We have zero reported confirmed COVID-19 cases within the company, and we intend to keep it that way by adopting flexible work arrangements and continuous health monitoring," Faudllon said.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHOENIX PETROLEUM PHILIPPINES INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Some winners from the COVID-19 lockdown
By Gerardo P. Sicat | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The previous column discussed the direct and indirect consequences of the coronavirus diseases 2019 or COVID-19 recession.
Business
fbfb
Lessons from the virus
By Boo Chanco | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
As we emerge from the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 lockdown, let us take stock of the lessons we should have learned from the Chinese virus.
Business
fbfb
Sun Life retains top spot in life insurance industry
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
Sun Life of Canada Inc. retained its position as the leading life insurance company in the Philippines last year, according...
Business
fbfb
5 YGC car dealerships closing
By Iris Gonzales | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The Yuchengco Group will shut down five car dealerships as part of a streamlining process of its car dealership business, a move that comes amid a challenging business environment brought about by the negative impact...
Business
fbfb
Phoenix Petroleum incurs P215 million net loss in Q1
By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. incurred a net loss of P215 million in the first quarter on the back of volatile global...
Business
fbfb
Latest
17 hours ago
Aboitiz chief joins ABAC
17 hours ago
Aboitiz Group president and chief executive officer Sabin Aboitiz was recently appointed as a member of the APEC Business...
Business
fbfb
35-day treasury bills fetch higher rates
By Mary Grace Padin | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Government securities maturing in 35 days fetched higher rates as the market anticipates a slightly higher inflation figure for May, according to the Bureau of the Treasury.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Suntrust to issue P5.6 billion bonds to Summit Ascent
By Iris Gonzales | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Suntrust Home Developers Inc. has entered into a bond subscription agreement with Hong Kong listed Summit Ascent Investments Ltd.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Philippines poised for strong rebound
By Lawrence Agcaoili | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
New York-based GlobalSource Partners and Barcelona-based FocusEconomics expect a strong economic rebound for the Philippines next year.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Unsung heroes
By Tony Katigbak | June 3, 2020 - 12:00am
There is a lot of bad going on in the world today.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with