Phoenix allows employees to work from home for rest of 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix Petroleum announced Wednesday majority of its employees would be permitted to work from home for the rest of 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak ushers in sweeping changes in work culture.

The Dennis Uy-led oil company told the stock exchange that over 70% of its workers do their jobs remotely until the end of the year despite the easing of stringent lockdown measures meant to curb the spread of the virus.

Related Stories Phoenix Petroleum incurs P215 million net loss in Q1

Only those whose roles are critical on-site are allowed to report to their respective workplace. Meanwhile, those who have to visit any work facility would need to seek clearance from their supervisors, Phoenix said.

"We prioritize safety, not only of our customers, but also our people — considered as our greatest asset," Henry Albert Fadullon, newly named president and chief operating officer, said.

"While quarantine measures have been loosened, the threat of the virus continues, and we likewise continue to do our part to help flatten the curve," Fadullon added.

Phoenix employees started working from home on March 16, a day before the entire Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine which was later imposed in other areas outside the main island, including Davao City where the company's headquarters is located.

In a bid to reopen the country's battered economy, the government this month lifted the ECQ status in several areas, including Metro Manila, and placed them under a more relaxed general community (GCQ). This, while the number of infections continues to rise.

Phoenix was not spared by the coronavirus onslaught. In the first quarter, the company swung to a net loss of P215 million after an oil price war earlier this year between Saudi Arabia and Russia and weak demand due to coronavirus fears sent global oil prices crashing.

To help its employees weather the coronavirus-induced disruptions, Phoenix said it already released the 13th month pay and Christmas bonus of regular employees. The company also offered "connectivity allowance" to employees in need of Internet connection at home.

"We have zero reported confirmed COVID-19 cases within the company, and we intend to keep it that way by adopting flexible work arrangements and continuous health monitoring," Faudllon said.