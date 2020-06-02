COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
It was the main barometer’s strongest finish since the market closed at 6,353.26 on March 11. 
STAR/File
Caution as PSEi soars back to 6,000-level on economic revival
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2020 - 2:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Optimism over the gradual re-opening of the economy buoyed the local bourse to break the 6,000-barrier on Tuesday, but a sustained rally hinges on whether the pandemic will be put under control and movement restrictions will continue to be eased.

On the second day of the re-opening of its trading floor, the Philippine Stock Exchange’s main index closed at 6,025.17, up 95 points or 1.60% from the previous day. It was the main barometer’s strongest finish since the market closed at 6,353.26 on March 11. 

All sub-indices ended in green led by holding firms that gained 2.35%, followed by property (1.68%), industrial (1.26%) and financials (1.11%), mining and oil (0.66%) and services (0.48%).

“This rally is the optimism of investors towards GCQ since this will technically restart the economy thus we can see some recovery in the earnings most especially in the listed companies,” Piper Chaucer Tan, research associate at Philstocks Financial Inc, said in a text message.

Most work restarted in Metro Manila on Monday after the government shifted restrictions to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) regime, under which more businesses were allowed to re-open after getting shuttered by lockdowns for two and a half months.

For Luis Limlingan, managing director at Regina Capital brokerage, a shift to GCQ indicates a “potential for economic rebound,” following a 0.2% drop in gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter when the pandemic was just starting. The government is expecting the economy to enter a recession this quarter.

“Investors also monitored Sino-American trade tensions and efforts in the US, and much of the world, to overcome [concerns over] the COVID-19 pandemic,” Limlingan said in a text message.

Tan said investors are betting for relief on some heavily battered businesses under GCQ. Typical strong performers like Jollibee Foods Corp. and Petron Corp. suffered a drop in profits in the first three months due to dismal sales as a result of consumers getting stuck at home since March 17. 

The slow economic revival is attracting equity investments both here and abroad. Tan said foreigners were net buyers of Philippine stocks amounting to P1.2 billion since May 31, a day before the lockdown was eased.

“But the thing here is that if GCQ and cases of COVID-19 will be put into control. The downside risk on this is the so-called ‘second wave’, (which) could impose again a lockdown and could send negative sentiment not just for the market, but for the economy as well,” Tan said.

Limlingan agreed, citing “less cases being reported and “faster than expected return to normal business operations” as among drivers that can sustain the current PSEi rally.

For April Lee Tan, research head at COL Financial, however, PSEi’s gains on Tuesday was nothing unique to the Philippines. In Asia-Pacific, markets in Jakarta closed 2.47% up, while those in Kuala Lumpur ended trading 0.21%. In Bangkok, the index ended trading 0.9%. 

“I think the rally of the mark will be very dependent on the foreign fund flows. If we see foreign funds starts to sell even if the rally of the market continues, then for me this is a sign that the market rally will not be sustained,” Philstocks' Tan explained.

GCQ NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHL STOCK MARKET BULLISH TREND PSEI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Phoenix Petroleum incurs P215 million net loss in Q1
By Danessa Rivera | 15 hours ago
Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc. incurred a net loss of P215 million in the first quarter on the back of volatile global...
Business
fbfb
BOC posts lower collections amid COVID-19
By Mary Grace Padin | 15 hours ago
Taxes and duties collected by the Bureau of Customs declined in the first four and a half months amid a slowdown in economic...
Business
fbfb
REIT rules revamped
By Joseph Bar Paulo V. Moises | June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
In view of the increasing confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, the government has placed the entire country under a state of national emergency.
Business
fbfb
BSP cool to further loan payment extensions under Bayanihan Act
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
"Congress should be cautious not to unduly weaken them (banks)," BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said.
Business
fbfb
Lockdown ends
By Wilson Sy | June 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Friday, the PSEi rose 4.8 percent on heavy volume of P20.4 billion.
Business
fbfb
Latest
8 minutes ago
Commentary: PPPs key to infrastructure building amid pandemic
By Ma. Angela Ignacio | 8 minutes ago
Commentators say tapping the private sector for infrastructure development would go a long way.
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
Philippines seeks $200 million WB loan for fisheries
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is seeking a $200-million loan from the World Bank to help boost the local fisheries secto...
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
Index rallies as economy reopens
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
The stock market rallied yesterday as the country reopened and shifted to general community quarantine after two and a half...
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
Banks to play key role in Philippines recovery
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Local banks are expected to play a key role in the country’s post-coronavirus recovery process, according to the Bangko...
Business
fbfb
Factory activity declines slightly in May
By Czeriza Valencia | June 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Manufacturing activity in the country declined at a softer pace in May as subdued recovery was seen in output and new orders amid the easing of restrictions in areas outside of Metro Manila, according to the latest...
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with