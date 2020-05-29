Filinvest Development Corp.: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — (As released) Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Filinvest Development Corporation (“FDC”) will be conducted virtually on June 22, 2020, Monday at 10 a.m., at which meeting the following matters shall be taken up:

Call to Order Proof of Notice of Meeting Certification of Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on 26 April 2019 Presentation of the President’s Report Ratification of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 Ratification of the Acts and Resolutions of the Board of Directors, Board Committees and Management from the Date of the Last Annual Stockholders’ Meeting up to 22 June 2020 Election of the Members of the Board of Directors, including three (3) Independent Directors, to serve for 2020-2021 Appointment of the External Auditor Other Matters Adjournment

In view of the current circumstances and in support of the efforts to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, stockholders may attend and participate in the meeting only by remote communication, voting in absentia and/or appointing the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy. The procedure and requirements for online registration for remote communication and voting in absentia are explained in the Information Statement.

Stockholders who wish to vote by proxy shall submit the same on or before June 15, 2020 to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, through Atty. Sharon P. Pagaling-Refuerzo, located at Filinvest Building, 79 EDSA, Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City 1550, Metro Manila, or by email to FDCASM2020@filinvestgroup.com.

A proxy submitted by a corporation should be accompanied by a Secretary’s Certificate quoting the board resolution designating a corporate officer to execute the proxy. In addition to the above requirement for corporations, a proxy form given by a broker or custodian bank in respect of shares of stock carried by such broker or custodian bank for the account of the beneficial owner must be accompanied by a certification under oath stating that the broker or custodian bank has obtained the written consent of the account holder.

Please note that the corporation is not soliciting proxies.

Only Stockholders of Record as of 5 p.m. of June 1, 2020 shall be entitled to vote at this meeting. Votes cast remotely or in absentia should be received by the Corporation on or before June 15, 2020.

The Corporation’s Information Statement, Management Report, SEC Form 17-A and other relevant documents will be made available in the company website at https://www.filinvestgroup.com/ and in the Philippine Stock Exchange EDGE disclosure system no later than May 29, 2020. Pursuant to SEC Memorandum Circular No. 6, Series of 2020, please be informed that there will be a visual and audio recording of the meeting.

Please be guided accordingly.

(sgd)

SHARON P. PAGALING-REFUERZO

Corporate Secretary