Eton Properties: Notice of Postponement of 2020 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — (As Released) Please be advised that in its special meeting held on April 27, 2020, the Board of Directors of Eton Properties Philippines Inc. (the “Corporation”) approved the further postponement of the Annual Stockholders' Meeting from June 11, 2020 to June 29, 2020 at 9 am.

The Board set the record date of stockholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the said meeting on May 28, 2020. More importantly, the Board authorized the use of remote communication to conduct the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting in order to safeguard the health and well-being of the Corporation’s personnel and stakeholders.

The postponement of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting was deemed necessary due to the quarantined conditions in Metro Manila which made logistics for preparations for the meeting difficult, if not challenging.

The Notice of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, as rescheduled, and the procedures for participation through remote communication and for casting votes in absentia will be published and posted in the Corporation’s website in due course.

ETON PROPERTIES PHILIPPINES, INC.

By:

Sgd

EROLYNE C. GO

Corporate Secretary

*Due to the public health emergency situation in Metro Manila which constrained most business offices to close (including printing houses and courier service), the Corporation is unable at this time to send a hard copy of the Notice of Postponement of the 2020 Stockholders’ Meeting to its stockholders.

This Notice of Postponement of the 2020 Stockholders’ Meeting is being published in lieu of actually sending out Notices to stockholders in substantial compliance with the two (2) week notice requirement of the Securities and Exchange Commission in Memorandum Circular No. 03, Series of 2020.