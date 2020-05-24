MOTORING
Pilmico helps small bakeries cope with quarantine slowdown
(The Philippine Star) - May 24, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz unit Pilmico Food Corp. has extended support to small bakeries whose operations were affected by the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

Aside from donating bread for frontline workers, Pilmico also partnered with community bakeries to maintain supply and help distribute the bread efficiently. These partner bakeries were paid either in flour or in cash, equivalent to the cost of bread produced and acquired. Big bakeries were mostly paid in flour, while small bakeries were paid in cash.

According to Pilmico, bakeries that were paid in cash earned an additional P4,500 to P6,000 in daily sales, while those paid in flour earned an additional P11,500 to P20,000.

In nearly two months of operation, the initiative has produced and distributed over 520,000 pieces of bread to hospitals, police stations and military checkpoints in various parts of the country.

Pilmico also partnered with leading bread brand Gardenia for the distribution of 10,000 loaves of bread in Taguig, Tarlac and Cagayan de Oro.

“In times of crisis, when there are many things to worry about, it is important that the basic needs of people are provided for. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Pilmico has sought to address this need by bringing comfort through food. With the bread donation initiative, we continue to provide some measure of relief to the communities around us that are affected by the current situation,” said Tristan Aboitiz, Pilmico president and CEO.

