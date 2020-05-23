MyTown adopts business continuity through co-living spaces amid crisis

MANILA, Philippines — The global crisis not only impacts the Philippine economy but also affects how corporations operate. Due to the inability of employees to go to work or work productively from home, companies must consider all facets of business operations and craft business continuity plans (BCPs) beyond the corners of the office.

MyTown, the co-living brand under Philippines Urban Living Solutions (PULS), has held its doors open for young professionals and corporations alike as the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is extended, thereby helping companies minimize the operational impact on their business amid the ECQ.

“As a co-living brand that values the welfare of our corporate and individual clients, MyTown continues to serve safely and responsibly during the crisis,” said Jelmer Ikink, PULS group director.

“What has become the go-to staff housing space during regular business operations has now also proven to be a crucial part of business continuity plans for our clients during the coronavirus crisis,” Ikink added.

The knee-jerk response to co-living during the pandemic might be that it also has risks as tenants live in close quarters. However, co-living, in fact, reduces the number of people one is in contact with since tenants can walk to work and avoid the daily inconvenience of relying on cramped public utility vehicles.

While it is true that coronavirus can be contracted in a matter of seconds, those living near work and with a fixed group of roommates results in reduced exposure to unknown surfaces and people.

The typical young professionals’ commute involves hours of sitting in traffic and touching numerous surfaces and bodies. By comparison, co-living spaces lower risk of contraction.

Moreover, MyTown has implemented stringent safety controls, including temperature checks upon entry, digital health declaration forms, obligatory protective gears for tenants and staff, regular building and unit disinfection with antiviral and alcohol-based products and the implementation of stringent social distancing rules.

Inside the living quarters, MyTown promotes the use of the bed blinds, implemented booking of disinfecting services through its app, and educates tenants about protecting themselves inside and outside the unit.

In 2019, Colliers showed that during normal times, 45 percent of young professionals in Metro Manila would settle living in co-living units. This translates to demand for millions of beds while supply remains at only a fraction of that.