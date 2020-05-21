MOTORING
The Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) will be conducted virtually on June 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
Photo Release
Filinvest Land: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
(Philstar.com) - May 21, 2020 - 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) will be conducted virtually on June 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at which meeting the following matters shall be taken up:

  1. Call to Order
  2. Proof of Notice of Meeting
  3. Certification of Quorum
  4. Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on April 22, 2019
  5. Presentation of the President’s Report
  6. Ratification of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019
  7. Ratification of the Acts and Resolutions of the Board of Directors, Board Committees and Management from the Date of the Last Annual Stockholders’ Meeting up to June 11, 2020
  8. Election of the Members of the Board of Directors, including three (3) Independent Directors, to serve for 2020-2021
  9. Appointment of the External Auditor
  10. Other Matters
  11.  Adjournment

In view of the current circumstances and in support of the efforts to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, stockholders may attend and participate in the meeting only by remote communication, voting in absentia and/or appointing the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy. The procedure and requirements for online registration for remote communication and voting in absentia are explained in the Information Statement. 

Stockholders who wish to vote by proxy shall submit the same on or before June 5, 2020 to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, through Atty. Sharon P. Pagaling-Refuerzo, located at Filinvest Building, 79 EDSA, Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City 1550, Metro Manila, or by email to FLIASM2020@filinvestland.com.

A proxy submitted by a corporation should be accompanied by a secretary’s certificate quoting the board resolution designating a corporate officer to execute the proxy.

In addition to the above requirement for corporations, a proxy form given by a broker or custodian bank in respect of shares of stock carried by such broker or custodian bank for the account of the beneficial owner must be accompanied by a certification under oath stating that the broker or custodian bank has obtained the written consent of the account holder.

Please note that the corporation is not soliciting proxies.

Only Stockholders of Record as of 5 p.m. of May 22, 2020 shall be entitled to vote at this meeting. Votes cast remotely or in absentia should be received by the corporation on or before June 5, 2020.

The Corporation’s Information Statement, Management Report and SEC Form 17A will be made available in the company website at https://www.filinvestland.com/ and in the Philippine Stock Exchange EDGE disclosure system no later than May 21, 2020. Pursuant to SEC Memorandum Circular No. 6, Series of 2020, please be informed that there will be a visual and audio recording of the meeting.

Please be guided accordingly.

 

Sgd

SHARON P. PAGALING-REFUERZO

Corporate Secretary

FILINVEST LAND INC STOCKHOLDERS MEETING
