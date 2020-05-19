MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Residents wearing facemasks cross a street after the government imposed an enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Manila on March 25, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
April revenue collections reveal worse pandemic pain
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2020 - 8:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Government revenues continued to bleed in April, with collections from both the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Customs dropping further and missing respective targets as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted the economy.

Data released by the Department of Finance (DOF) on Tuesday showed the tax bureau, which accounts for 78% of the state’s tax collection capacity, collected P71.78 billion in April, sinking 69.8% year-on-year from P237.93 billion.

The DOF attributed the decline to lockdowns imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak that prompted the BIR to extend the deadlines for the filing and payment of income and other taxes to June. 

From January to April, BIR collections stood at P527.41 billion, more than a quarter below what the agency generated in the same period last year. The four-month tally was also 0.19% short of the P1.02 billion that the agency had hoped to raise for the period, data showed.

On the other hand, Customs revenues last month fell 34.27% year-on-year to P33.97 billion. In the first four months, the bureau's collections posted a 7.29-percent annual decline to P179.44 billion, which was also 3.14% below the target of P206.59 billion for the period.

Combined revenues fall

The dismal April collections brought the combined haul of BIR and BOC in April to P105.75 billion, down from P289 billion generated a year ago and lower than the P131 billion goal for the month. 

From January to April, the two agencies' combined revenues hit P706.85 billion which is P28.17 billion short of the P735.03 billion target for that period.

The country's economic managers forecast revenues to drop to 13.6% of gross domestic product this year from 16.1% of GDP in 2019 as the coronavirus outbreak lingers. For next year until 2022, economic officials expect revenues to remain weak. If realized, this would slow down the narrowing of the country's budget deficit. 

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ayala pays P9.9 billion in taxes to 'boost' gov't outbreak response
1 day ago
“We are committed to help the president tackle the many challenges he has to deal with...," the Zobel brothers sai...
Business
fbfb
Shares of ABS-CBN fall as trading resumes
By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
ABS-CBN shares returned to action yesterday at the Philippine Stock Exchange following an eight-day hiatus.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Someone from the Philippines can become $266 million richer this Friday
4 days ago
Win the $266 million jackpot in the American Mega Millions lottery this Friday.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
TNT celebrates 20th anniversary with 20% ‘Balik Load’ on Giga offers
3 hours ago
TNT celebrates twenty years in the industry with the exciting Big Bente promo.
Business
fbfb
DTI accepting CARES loan applications
By Louella Desiderio | May 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Trade and Industry is now accepting loan applications from micro and small enterprises struggling with the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 crisis in areas that have shifted to...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
'We have put a lot there': Dominguez defends fiscal response to outbreak
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
Sans a supplemental budget, the head of President Duterte's economic team believes the government has deployed "a lot" of...
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
Layoffs loom at ABS-CBN by August if broadcast not resumed
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Embattled media giant ABS-CBN may soon be left with no choice but to begin the "retrenchment" of some of its workers.
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Fully paid since 2006, Philippines shuns IMF loan during pandemic
By Prinz Magtulis | 21 hours ago
The central bank is not mulling asking the multilateral lender for help on potential liquidity problems that may occur during...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
BSP readies guidelines for virtual assets risks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is finalizing the guidelines for virtual assets and the operations of virtual asset service...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Philippines strategic petroleum reserves remain a priority
By Danessa Rivera | 21 hours ago
The creation of the country’s strategic petroleum reserve remains a priority despite difficulty in its implementation,...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with