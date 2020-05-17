MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Cebu airport readies for new normal setup
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - May 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC) is ramping up preparations at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to protect the well-being of the public once commercial flights are allowed to resume.

“GMCAC and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority are implementing stringent preventive health and safety measures at the MCIA. This is in preparation for the lifting of travel restrictions and the resumption of flight services in line with airline schedules,” said Andrew Acquaah-Harrison, GMCAC chief executive advisor.

Airport procedures such as security checks and check-in would be modified to adopt no-touch measures to reduce any means of contact.

A protective clear shield will be fitted and installed in all check-in counters to serve as a protective barrier between the passenger and the check-in agent.

Passengers, meanwhile, will be required to implement social distancing of three to six feet in queuing points and a one-seat-apart policy in waiting areas.

They will also be asked to follow gradual aircraft boarding and disembarkation procedures to avoid any queue formation and congestion, GMCAC said.

All passengers and airport employees will be required to always wear face masks and other personal protective equipment inside the airport premises.

Passengers and airport employees will also be undergoing a body temperature scan by airport security staff using handheld thermal devices at all airport entry points.

"With these measures in place, GMCAC and the entire MCIA community look forward to welcoming passengers and tourists as they travel again to and from Cebu,” he said.     

MCAIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
Someone from the Philippines can become $266 million richer this Friday
1 day ago
Win the $266 million jackpot in the American Mega Millions lottery this Friday.
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN to honor debts, cut expenses with free TV shut
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Shares of the crown jewel of the Lopez Group of Companies also resumes trading Monday.
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN mulls new revenue sources; eyes digital expansion
By Richmond Mercurio | May 16, 2020 - 12:00am
Multimedia giant ABS-CBN Corp. is exploring substitute sources of revenues that include the expansion of its digital platforms and development of new products to mitigate the impact of the temporary closure of its...
Business
fbfb
Tagaytay Highlands: A worthy investment in uncertain times
May 16, 2020 - 8:00am
Investing in real estate is still one of the wisest decisions that can be made these days.
Business
fbfb
SM, Megaworld reopen malls
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The country’s mall owners have prepared for today’s reopening of malls nationwide after a two-month shutdown because...
Business
fbfb
Latest
38 minutes ago
SM Prime: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
38 minutes ago
The annual meeting of the stockholders of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. will be held virtually on June 15, 2020.
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Travel, tourism sectors lead relief package list
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The tourism and travel industries are among the “easy candidates” for the provision of guarantees and equity infusion...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
SMC pushes free mass testing in poor areas
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. is pushing for free mass testing for the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 for...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Free interbank payments extended
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has further extended the free interbank payments after Malacañang lengthened the enhanced...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
DBM releases 90% of national budget
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The Department of Budget and Management has released 90.1 percent of the 2020 national budget in the first four months of...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with