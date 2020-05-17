Cebu airport readies for new normal setup

MANILA, Philippines — GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC) is ramping up preparations at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to protect the well-being of the public once commercial flights are allowed to resume.

“GMCAC and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority are implementing stringent preventive health and safety measures at the MCIA. This is in preparation for the lifting of travel restrictions and the resumption of flight services in line with airline schedules,” said Andrew Acquaah-Harrison, GMCAC chief executive advisor.

Airport procedures such as security checks and check-in would be modified to adopt no-touch measures to reduce any means of contact.

A protective clear shield will be fitted and installed in all check-in counters to serve as a protective barrier between the passenger and the check-in agent.

Passengers, meanwhile, will be required to implement social distancing of three to six feet in queuing points and a one-seat-apart policy in waiting areas.

They will also be asked to follow gradual aircraft boarding and disembarkation procedures to avoid any queue formation and congestion, GMCAC said.

All passengers and airport employees will be required to always wear face masks and other personal protective equipment inside the airport premises.

Passengers and airport employees will also be undergoing a body temperature scan by airport security staff using handheld thermal devices at all airport entry points.

"With these measures in place, GMCAC and the entire MCIA community look forward to welcoming passengers and tourists as they travel again to and from Cebu,” he said.