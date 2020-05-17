MOTORING
More firms join eKadiwa
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - May 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture has expanded its online Kadiwa program with more private firms joining the initiative of providing consumers easy access to farm produce.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar has inked an agreement with eight new partners, including six merchants and two logistics providers.

Farmshare Prime, Livegreen International Inc., Farmfetch Inc., Banwa Farms Cultigen Corp., RAM Foods Corp. and Ablayan Trading are now part of the digital scheme directly connecting farmers and buyers.

Lalamove and Grab Express have also joined the initiative as logistics partners, with the guarantee of timely delivery of vegetables, fruits and other agri-fishery products.

DA’s Kadiwa is a market system which facilitates the selling of major agricultural goods at reasonable prices to the consuming public through partnerships with local government units and the private sector.

The eKadiwa is the first online digital platform of DA that will connect producers and agripreneurs directly to consumers. Four firms have already joined the initiative last week.

The agreement comes as the government seeks to provide the general public access to food especially during the enhanced community quarantine.

Dar said the new platform incorporates innovative strategies to provide an easier and safer way for farmers, fishers and other agripreneurs to sell their produce.

“We are also allowing our consumers to purchase goods in the comfort and safety of their own homes,” Dar said.

“With the challenges posed by this pandemic, it is imperative that we develop new innovations and scale up existing technologies,” he said.

In addition to fresh vegetables and fruits, fish and meat products are now available on the eKadiwa market list, as well as organic produce and indigenous products such as adlai rice.

So far, eKadiwa has served more than 200 orders, with 69 new vendors expressing interest to join.

“We will bring in more companies that hold high regard for social responsibility,” Dar said.

Consumers can visit eKadiwa.da.gov.ph to choose from a wide range of products. Payments may be made upon delivery or thru bank transfers, and delivery rate depends on distance and location.

