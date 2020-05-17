The annual meeting of the stockholders of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. will be held virtually on June 15.
SM Prime: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
(The Philippine Star) - May 17, 2020 - 12:36am
Manila, Philippines — The annual meeting of the stockholders of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. will be held virtually on June 15, 2020 (Monday) at 2:30 p.m., with the proceedings livestreamed and voting conducted in absentia through the Company's secure online voting facility.
