The annual meeting of the stockholders of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. will be held virtually on June 15.
SM Prime: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
(The Philippine Star) - May 17, 2020 - 12:36am

Manila, Philippines — The annual meeting of the stockholders of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. will be held virtually on June 15, 2020 (Monday) at 2:30 p.m., with the proceedings livestreamed and voting conducted in absentia through the Company's secure online voting facility.

See notice below:

SM PRIME HOLDINGS INC
2 hours ago
