SM, Megaworld reopen malls

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s mall owners have prepared for today’s reopening of malls nationwide after a two-month shutdown because of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine imposed last March 15 to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

In separate advisories, SM Group and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls said they have put in place measures for safe malling.

“As part of SM’s campaign to promote Safe Malling at SM, all SM malls will continue to carry out strict safety and sanitation measures to assure shoppers that SM malls are safe and clean, complying with safety and sanitation protocols over and above government regulations,” SM Malls said.

It said all malls would be cleaned and disinfected prior to the opening and throughout the malling hours especially in areas with heavy customer contact.

“Entrances will be equipped with temperature checks and disinfecting foot mats. Alcohol dispensers are provided at the mall entrance and restrooms. The restrooms will be sanitized every 30 minutes,” SM said.

Everyone will also be required to wear face masks.

Megaworld is also intensifying its existing mall sanitation and safety protocols including the introduction of brand new and state-of-the-art disinfection chambers, which will be stationed at different mall entrances to help further mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Heightened safety measures including the strict implementation of social distancing, mandatory thermal checks, compulsory wearing of facemasks and cashless transactions are among the new safeguards that will be part of the ‘new normal’ in its lifestyle malls and commercial properties across the country,” Megaworld said.