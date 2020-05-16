MOTORING
Stocks end lower on lingering virus concerns
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - May 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The stock market closed the week on a sour note once again as first quarter corporate earnings results showed many companies reporting losses and cutting capital expenditures.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi)shed 112.75 points or 1.99 percent to finish at 5,541.95.

Likewise, the broader All Shares index slipped 52.04 points or 1.52 percent to finish at 3,356.61.

All the other gauges were mostly in the red as well except for services.

Traders said investors are staying on the sidelines on lingering uncertainties on the economy and the still unresolved coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

The Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) revised economic forecasts for 2020, expecting gross domestic product (GDP) to decline by two percent to 3.4 percent this year.

This would be the first contraction in 22 years since the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the biggest decline following the post-Martial Law era.

It is also worse than the government’s estimate of a one percent contraction to zero growth in March.

Uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 situation in the country also continue to linger. On the last day of the quarantine, the number of COVID-19 cases goes over 12,000 as the Department of Health reported 215 new confirmed cases, 16 new deaths and 123 new recoveries.

According to DOH data, there are now 12,091 confirmed cases, 806 deaths and 2,460 recoveries.

