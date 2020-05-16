MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
ABS-CBN mulls new revenue sources; eyes digital expansion
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - May 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Multimedia giant ABS-CBN Corp. is exploring substitute sources of revenues that include the expansion of its digital platforms and development of new products to mitigate the impact of the temporary closure of its television and radio stations.

ABS-CBN said in a stock exchange filing yesterday the cease and desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Commission significantly impacts the company’s media, networks and studio entertainments (MNSE) operations.

As of end-September last year, revenues from the MNSE segment amounted to P23.3 billion, of which approximately 68 percent was free-to-air advertising.

On a consolidated basis, free-to-air advertising was approximately 50 percent of the company’s consolidated revenue.

“The actual impact on MNSE operations is difficult to estimate at this point since it will depend, among other things, on the duration of the time its television and radio stations are off-air, and its ability to generate alternative sources of revenues to make up for the shortfall,” ABS-CBN said.

“Even as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Philippine and global economy is yet to be fully realized, the order will put additional financial burden on the company,” it said.

Aside from exploring substitute sources of revenues and alternative means to reach its audience, ABS-CBN said it would continue to implement cost control measures, reducing general administrative expenses or overhead and rationalizing capital expenditures.

The company is also formulating measures to protect the welfare and interest of its employees.

As of September 2019, the company’s long-term debts amounted to P21.34 billion.

“During these challenging and unprecedented times, the company is committed to honor all existing obligations for goods delivered and services rendered by its third party suppliers.

Currently, we expect to pay all our bank debts in accordance with the existing payment schedule,” it said.

Trading of shares of publicly-listed ABS-CBN Corp. and ABS-CBN Holdings Corp. were suspended on May 6 after the broadcast giant was ordered to shut down.

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) required the ABS-CBN to submit a full disclosure on the impact of the cease and desist order on its business, financial condition, operations, and prospects of the company, as well as its business continuity plan, risk mitigation measures, and such other material information for the investing public.

With ABS-CBN’s disclosure yesterday, the PSE said  trading of ABS-CBN shares would resume on Monday.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN in a separate disclosure said Play Innovations Inc., the franchisee of KidZania Manila, has decided to file a temporary suspension of operations with the Department of Labor and Employment effective June 16 to August 15, 2020 as the successive extensions of the quarantine have adversely affected the company.

The temporary suspension is being undertaken to manage and mitigate further losses to the business while exploring new revenue solutions, according to ABS-CBN.

Kidzania Manila, which provides a learning experience for children ages four to 17, has remained closed since March 11, before the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine as part of safety measures in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“With the eventual shift to general community quarantine, KidZania Manila will still not be allowed to open during this period, as current GCQ guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force still prohibit those in the kids industry from operating; ban entertainment-related mass gatherings; and forbid children to leave their homes,” it said.

“While the play city’s operations remain suspended, the company commits to assist the employees who will be in furlough by providing them financial assistance and health insurance benefits,” the firm said.

ABS-CBN MNSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Shift EDSA bus lanes to the inner median for more efficiency
6 hours ago
A new and more efficient public bus transportation service on EDSA was urged for the post lockdown period at a forum on public...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Someone from the Philippines can become $266 million richer this Friday
15 hours ago
Win the $266 million jackpot in the American Mega Millions lottery this Friday.
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus 'to impact' BPO revenue, employment forecasts
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
In 2019, BPO firms generated $26.3 billion in revenues, up 7.3% year-on-year.
Business
fbfb
Where are we now?
By Boo Chanco | May 15, 2020 - 12:00am
After 60 days of lockdown, where are we now? For sure, we are nowhere near being set free.
Business
fbfb
Remittances slow as coronavirus pain looms
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
The central bank is keeping some optimism on remittances, which are now forecast to inch up 2% year-on-year for 2020.
Business
fbfb
Latest
56 minutes ago
Philippines remains competitive as BPO destination — Chua
By Czeriza Valencia | 56 minutes ago
The Philippines would remain as an attractive destination for business process outsourcing post-pandemic due to competitive...
Business
fbfb
56 minutes ago
Remittances fall to 8 month low
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 56 minutes ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers fell to their lowest level in eight months last February, but the Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbfb
56 minutes ago
DBCC cuts revenue, disbursement program
By Mary Grace Padin | 56 minutes ago
The inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee has slashed the government’s revenue and disbursement programs...
Business
fbfb
56 minutes ago
DOF: Economic recovery depends on government capacity to manage risks
By Mary Grace Padin | 56 minutes ago
The country’s path to economic recovery would depend largely on its ability to battle the coronavirus disease 2019,...
Business
fbfb
56 minutes ago
PEZA seeks status quo on ecozone incentives
By Louella Desiderio | 56 minutes ago
With the proposed Comprehensive Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act pending at the Senate, the Philippine Economic...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with