Tagaytay Highlands: A worthy investment in uncertain times

MANILA, Philippines — Investing in real estate is still one of the wisest decisions that can be made these days. At this point when the global pandemic still has everyone in its grip, it is incredibly tough to manage and protect one’s wealth as capital flows and business acquisitions are expected to remain volatile. While few business opportunities are still fluid, there is nothing like a disruptive crisis to prove that Tagaytay Highlands remains a rational asset one can have for keeps.

Tagaytay Highlands, a leisure development of the SM Group of Companies, continues to enact measures to keep the community safe and healthy during these trying times—such as creating a COVID-19 task force, routine cleaning and disinfection, protection for club frontliners, regulated operation of facilities as per government-mandated guidelines, and ongoing clean-up efforts in the wake of the recent Taal Volcano calamity.

According to research on trends and insights citing the pandemic’s impact on global real estate, the property industry offers good risk-adjusted returns compared to other asset classes even despite various downturns.

Potential investors are seeing this in Tagaytay Highlands, a premier leisure development that continues to build themed residential communities. On its 25th year of upholding its premium standing in the real estate industry, Tagaytay Highlands proves to be a worthy investment for property seekers with its new projects, improvements in facilities and amenities, and the expansion of its existing portfolio.

Purchasing a leisure home in Tagaytay Highlands means acquiring access to its prime location and contemporary facilities. With approximately 1,200 hectares of land area, Tagaytay Highlands remains the only mountain resort of its kind and scale, covering the provinces of Cavite, Laguna and Batangas. At 2,000 feet above sea level, the complex offers panoramic views of Taal Lake, Mt. Makiling, Canlubang Valley and Laguna de Bay.

Tagaytay Highlands recently reconditioned its Swiss-engineered cable cars and funicular train transport system, which remain unique to the complex to this day.

Recreational facilities and beverage outlets such as Peak Bar, Tagaytay Highlands Gold Club, The Country Club, and The Sports Center have also undergone renovation to improve its services to its residents, members and guests.

For a better Tagaytay Highlands experience, the development has likewise expanded its dining options. Its well-loved restaurants now include Concha’s Garden Café, Amare La Cucina, Lime and Basil, Gourmet Farms, Kaya Korean Restaurant, Brera Delicatessen, and Aozora Japanese Café + Bistro, while Highlander Steakhouse, Highlands China Palace and The Great Room of The Spa and Lodge remain as culinary hot spots.