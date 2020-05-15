Banks’ bad loans pile up in March

MANILA, Philippines — Local banks recorded a 19.5 percent increase in bad loans to P246.02 billion as of end-March from P205.86 billion in the same period last year due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Data from the BSP showed the increase in non-performing loans (NPLs) held by banks was faster than the 11.4 percent rise in the industry’s loan book, which was recorded at P11.13 trillion as of end-March from P9.99 trillion a year ago.

NPLs or bad debts refer to past due loan accounts where the principal or interest is unpaid for 30 days or more after due date.

As a result, the banking industry’s NPL ratio rose to 2.21 percent of total loans as of end-March compared to a year-ago level of 2.06 percent.

The sector’s past due loans referring to all types of loans left unsettled beyond payment date grew by 17.1 percent to P339.01 billion from P289.44 billion, while restructured debts went up by 12.1 percent to P46.63 billion from P41.6 billion.

This early Philippine banks are preparing for the onslaught of soured loans by beefing up their buffers and sacrificing higher earnings as more companies are expected to experience difficulty in repaying their loans due to the economic fallout of the pandemic.

The industry’s allowance for credit losses increased by 7.6 percent to P211.89 billion as of end-March from P196.97 billion a year ago, while NPL coverage ratio to 86.13 percent from 95.68 percent.

Big banks that earmarked higher provisions include Security Bank with P5.7 billion, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. with P5 billion, Bank of the Philippine Islands with P4.23 billion, Philippine National Bank with P3.4 billion, BDO with P2.3 billion, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. with P1.6 billion, Union Bank with P1.3 billion, among others.

The BSP data showed past due loans of universal and commercial banks surged by 33.2 percent to P179.25 billion from P134.56 billion, while loan books went up by 13.5 percent to P10.12 trillion from P8.918 trillion.

This translated to a higher gross NPL ratio of 1.77 percent for big banks as of end-March from 1.51 percent in the same month last year.

Likewise, soured debts of thrift or mid-sized banks slipped by 6.6 percent to P50.859 billion from P54.457 billion, while total loan portfolio also declined by 7.2 percent to P859.181 billion from P925.944.

Despite the decline, the thrift banking industry booked a higher gross NPL ratio of 5.92 percent from 5.88 percent.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said earlier the country’s banking system is in a strong financial position going into the unprecedented health crisis with growing assets, diversified funding base as well as sufficient buffers to meet liquidity and funding requirements.

Diokno said the industry would be able to manage whatever increase in NPLs brought about by the containment measures such as the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon to slow the spread of the outbreak.

“We already did some stress tests. Currently the banks’ NPL is around 2.1 to 2.2 percent and we can increase this to five percent and it will still be manageable. We have prepared our banking system well,” the BSP chief said.