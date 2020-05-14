Ayala earnings down 17% to P6.7 billion

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Corp. saw its first quarter net income decline by 17 percent to P6.7 billion as the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic affected most of its businesses.

The country’s oldest conglomerate is in a wide array of businesses such as banking, telecommunications, water, infrastructure, energy, health, education and manufacturing.

Ayala president and chief operating officer Fernando Zobel de Ayala said the health crisis has affected its businesses, but assured stakeholders that the company’s balance sheet remains strong.

“While the outlook for the business environment has fundamentally changed as a result of this crisis, we take comfort in the fact that we have always maintained a strong balance sheet that provides us with flexibility as we navigate the uncertainties,” Zobel said.

Ayala chairman and chief executive officer Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala said the company anticipates the reopening of business operations.

“It is imperative that we strike a balance between productivity and the health of our employees. With this in mind, we have put in place a health protocol to ensure the re-entry of our workforce in a safe and productive way. Our AC Health and HR teams have developed a protocol for workplace COVID-19 testing to help assess and protect our employees based on their individual risk profiles. We believe this is a critical step as our businesses readjust to this new environment,” he said.

Isolating the estimated impact of the health crisis, Ayala’s net income was flat from its year-ago level, which included the P1 billion divestment gains from the merger of AC Education with iPeople.

Ayala Land and Bank of the Philippine Islands recorded weak results due to the impact of government-mandated enhanced community quarantine protocols.

Other businesses such as telecommunications arm Globe and the power business AC Energy held steady during the period as telco and power generation continued to operate during the quarantine albeit on skeleton staffing.

Parent level cash stood at P17.6 billion while net debt amounted to P93 billion.