ALI net income down 41% in Q1
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - May 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), the listed property giant of the Ayala Group, posted a first quarter net income of P4.3 billion, down 41 percent from a year ago as the impact of the Taal Volcano unrest in January and the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the business. 

ALI president and CEO Bernard Vincent Dy said the severe impact of the quarantine resulting from the COVID-19 crisis and the Taal eruption caused a major decline in the company’s net income.  

“Our development business was particularly hit hard during the quarter as we saw buyers opting to defer purchases during this period. Our leasing assets were also significantly affected in the latter part of the quarter due to the enhanced community quarantine. Given the continuing market uncertainty, we quickly made adjustments in our plans to ensure the long-term sustainability of the business,” Dy said.

As a result of the challenging business environment, ALI slashed its capital expenditures for 2020 to P69.8 billion from the previously planned P110 billion. 

For the period, the company’s capital expenditures reached P21.6 billion, mainly for residential developments and commercial leasing assets. 

The company churned in consolidated revenue of P28.4 billion during the period, down by 28 percent as revenues from property development contracted by 38 percent to P17.2 billion. 

The Taal volcano unrest led to lower project bookings in Southern Luzon, aggravated further by lower incremental completion as the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine halted construction activities.

Residential revenues declined by 39 percent to P13.8 billion, while office for sale revenues dropped 68 percent to P962 million. 

Likewise, commercial leasing revenues reached P8.7 billion, a slight five percent dip as sustained office leasing mitigated limited mall operations and the closure of resorts during the quarantine.

Also affected by the quarantine, shopping center revenues dropped nine percent to P4.6 billion, while revenues from hotels and resorts ended 17 percent lower to P1.6 billion. 

Office leasing revenues on the other hand increased by 15 percent to P2.5 billion through the sustained operations of BPO companies.

Despite the challenges brought about by COVID-19, the company assured that its balance sheet remains robust with P23 billion in cash, unutilized credit lines of P25 billion, action plans in place for prudent cost monitoring and capital allocation, and conservative debt management.

Philstar
