Ayala Land
In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the listed property giant said it slashed its capital expenditure for 2020 to P69.8 billion from its previous plan of P110 billion, joining a slew of major corporations that have recalibrated their budgets as earnings bleed amid the health crisis.
Ayala Land/Released
Ayala Land slashes capex plans by 36%
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2020 - 6:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) scaled down on Monday its spending plans this year to avoid strain on its balance sheet as profits take a heavy beating from disruptions triggered by lockdowns imposed to fight the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, the listed property giant said it slashed its capital expenditure program for 2020 to P69.8 billion, down 36.4% from its original plan of P110 billion, and joining a slew of major corporations that have recalibrated their budgets as earnings bleed amid the health crisis.

In the first three months, the company’s capex reached P21.6 billion, majority of which went to its residential developments and commercial leasing assets.

ALI’s decision to adjust its budget for this year came as the country’s property market, a traditional source of growth, reels from tepid demand as the coronavirus pulled down forced the economy to contract 0.2% in the first quarter.

In the disclosure, the company said its net income stood at P4.3 billion in the first quarter, down 41% year-on-year.

Broken down, revenues sagged 28% annually to P28.4 billion amid interruptions in construction activities in Luzon where an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) has been in effect since March 17. Sales of ALI projects in Southern Luzon fell due to the Taal Volcano eruption last January, the company reported.

As mandated by law, ALI also waived about P2.6 billion worth of rent from tenants in its 32 shopping malls nationwide during the lockdown, weighing down further on earnings.

“The severe impact of the ECQ resulting from the COVID-19 crisis and the Taal eruption caused a major decline in our net income,” Bernard Vincent Dy, ALI president and chief executive, said.

“Our development business was particularly hit hard during the quarter as we saw buyers opting to defer purchases during this period. Our leasing assets were also significantly affected in the latter part of the quarter due to the ECQ,” Dy added.

A recovery is still farfetched. For one, although some “low-risk” areas already transitioned to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ) last May 1, sale of property remained among those forbidden activities under quarantine.

To maintain a healthy balance sheet, ALI said action plans are in place for prudent cost monitoring and capital allocation. “Given the continuing market uncertainty, we quickly made adjustments in our plans to ensure the long-term sustainability of the business,” Dy said.

ALI also confirmed that it continues to pursue its plans for a Real Estate Investment Trust offering, the timing of which will depend on market conditions.

“We continue to provide assistance in various ways to help our country through this crisis. At the same time, we have completed plans to restart our various businesses post-ECQ,” Dy said.

“We expect the build-up to be gradual and to take some time. We are confident, however, that once the business environment normalizes, our products and services will continue to be well positioned to benefit from the renewed growth of the Philippine economy,” he added.

Shares in ALI were up 1.99% to close at P33.30 apiece on the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday.

AYALA LAND INC. LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
