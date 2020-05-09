MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Subsidy for small businesses hits P10.1 billion
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - May 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — More than 1.2 million employees of small businesses have so far received cash subsidies amounting to P10.1 billion under the first tranche of the government’s Small Business Wage Subsidy (SBWS) program, the Department of Finance (DOF) said yesterday.

Citing a report from the SBWS inter-agency task force, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said P10.1 billion worth of wage subsidies have been credited to the beneficiaries from April 30 to May 6, 2020.

“The first tranche of subsidies has been credited to a total of 1.26 million beneficiary employees as of May 6. The amount of P10.1 billion has been deposited to the employees’ bank or PayMaya accounts and sent to MLhuillier, for those who chose to receive the subsidy via money remittance,” Dominguez said.

Approximately 183,677 more beneficiaries were expected to receive their cash aid by May 7, Dominguez added.

The SBWS inter-agency task force is chaired by the DOF, represented by Finance assistant secretary Antonio Lambino, with Social Security System (SSS) president and chief executive officer Aurora Ignacio, and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) deputy commissioner Arnel Guballa as members.

According to the finance chief, the government was able to distribute the wage subsidies in a short amount of time by utilizing automated systems.

“The SSS has partnered with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to automate the payout of the subsidy, which has allowed the distribution to scale up in a short span of time,” he said.

Ignacio, for her part, reported that more than 101,400 employers have submitted their applications for the SBWS program as of May 7, at 7 a.m. Employers had until yesterday, May 8 to apply for the program.

She said applications for around 2.2 million employees have already been approved.

“This represents around 65 percent of the program’s target of 3.4 million beneficiary employees,” Ignacio said.

The government launched the P51 billion SBWS program as part of its efforts to support vulnerable groups and individuals adversely affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The program particularly focuses on employees of small businesses who were affected by work stoppages resulting from the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, and similar quarantine measures in other parts of the country.

Under the program, 3.4 million workers employed by small businesses will receive cash aid for two months. These subsidies range from P5,000 to P8,00o per month per employee, depending on the minimum wage level in the region where the workers are employed.

The DOF said payouts for the second tranche of the program are scheduled for May 16 to 31.

CARLOS DOMINGUEZ PAYMAYA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila Water net income up 4% in first quarter
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Manila Water Company Inc. on Friday reported a single-digit increase in profits in the first quarter as better management...
Business
fbfb
Work from home
By Boo Chanco | May 8, 2020 - 12:00am
A survey conducted by YouGov in partnership with USA TODAY and LinkedIn showed that working from home in the US during the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive effect on workers’...
Business
fbfb
Globe myBusiness to hold special webinar for 'mompreneurs'
12 hours ago
Globe, with Invite Calm, is hosting a pre-Mother's Day webinar for mompreneurs on May 8.
Business
fbfb
A vaccine against social collapse: A case for the economics of radical compassion
By Cesar V. Purisima | May 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The black swan event of the 21st century has arrived. Societies suddenly shuttered, with the world economy – once thought to be an unstoppable train – seemingly stopped dead in its tracks. A global recession...
Business
fbfb
Advertising, marketing industries shaken by ABS-CBN going off air, execs say
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The move was so sudden and everybody, more so, the large stakeholder entities, thinkers and planners were caught flatfooted....
Business
fbfb
Latest
Stocks retreat as GDP performance sinks in
By Iris Gonzales | May 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index ended in negative territory yesterday, closing at 5,621.94, down 31.22 points or 0.55 percent.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Tourism in a crisis
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | May 9, 2020 - 12:00am
This is definitely one summer we will never, ever forget.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Subsidy for small businesses hits P10.1 billion
By Mary Grace Padin | May 9, 2020 - 12:00am
More than 1.2 million employees of small businesses have so far received cash subsidies amounting to P10.1 billion under the first tranche of the government’s Small Business Wage Subsidy program, the Department...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
International tourist arrivals seen to plunge by up to 78%
By Catherine Talavera | May 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of international visitor arrivals is projected to further decline by up to 78 percent this year due to the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 pandemic as arrivals already fell 22 percent in the first quarter,...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
The spread of good news
By Francis J. Kong | May 9, 2020 - 12:00am
It is always interesting to listen to quotes and comments about the news and its reporting. One news reporter says: “The bad news is that 50 people died in a hotel fire.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with