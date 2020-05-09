MOTORING
Toyota reopens dealerships in GCQ areas
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - May 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMPC) has reopened several of its dealerships in areas under general community quarantine.

In a statement, TMPC said dealerships in the following areas are now back in operations: La Union, Isabela, Tuguegarao, Calapan, Puerto Princesa, and Camarines Sur in Luzon; Roxas, Negros Occidental, Tagbilaran, Tacloban, Calbayog, Dumaguete, and Aklan in the Visayas; as well as Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, Valencia, General Santos, Kidapawan and Butuan in Mindanao.

To ensure the safety of all customers and employees, TMPC is implementing precautionary measures in accordance with the protocols of the Department of Health and World Health Organization.

As part of the precautionary measures, all customers and employees will go through a temperature check.

Dealerships will be performing regular disinfection of the entire facility, with higher frequency for common areas.

In order to practice social distancing, dealers changed the layout of showrooms and service reception areas, and will limit the number of persons inside the facility at any given time.

Dealers will also only accommodate confirmed service appointments.

Customers can book appointments through MyToyota PH (mytoyota.ph).

Taking into consideration the difficulties experienced by customers during the enhanced community quarantine, Toyota Financial Services Philippines has extended payment terms.

Expiring insurance policies under Toyota Insure and warranty coverages for Toyota vehicles are likewise extended until after the enhanced community quarantine is lifted.

TMPC is also giving a grace period for Toyota vehicles scheduled for periodic maintenance services after the quarantine is lifted.

“While we are facing challenging times, this also presents an opportunity to come back better and stronger, to review our current processes and find improvements, to constantly provide ever better products and services, and to make our team members’, customers’, and partners’ lives safer and more convenient,” TMPC president Atsuhiro Okamoto said.

“The new normal will take a while to get used to but together we can overcome this. Stay home, stay safe, and please observe precautionary measures if you need to go out. We are working hard to prepare our dealerships and ensuring that everyone will be safe upon their visit. We look forward to serving our valued customers again,” he added.

Areas still under enhanced community quarantine until May 15 are Metro Manila, Central Luzon (except Aurora province), Calabarzon, Pangasinan, Benguet, Iloilo including Iloilo City, Cebu including Cebu City, Bacolod City, Davao City, Albay and Zamboanga City.

